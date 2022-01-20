Two days after Congress inducted the hate-monger Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan of the famous Ala Hazrat family into the party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Nida Khan, Tauqeer Raza Khan deceased’s brother’s daughter in law, has strongly hit out at the grand old party for endorsing her uncle. She has chastised the head of the Ittihad-e-Millat Council for his hypocrisy on the issue of women’s rights.

Speaking to the media, Nida Khan, the triple talaq crusader, called Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election campaign- ‘Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon’ a political gimmick. Slamming Tauqeer Raza Khan for his duplicity and trickery, Nida Khan said that her ex-husband’s uncle has been openly extending support to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘Ladki hoon, Lad Sakti hoon’ campaign but in reality, he has no respect for women.

Nida Khan criticises the Congress and Tauqeer Raza Khan for masquerading as crusaders for women’s rights.

She said that she came across a few of Tauqeer Raza Khan’s interviews where he has been making tall claims about women empowerment and women rights and extending support to this mindfully crafted political stunt adopted by Congress to woo voters ahead of the UP polls. Talking about the atrocities perpetuated at her by the Ala Hazrat family, Nida Khan added that if Tauqeer Raza Khan had been such a staunch supporter of women’s rights, he would have taken stock of the situation in his own backyard.

“He was unhindered when his own daughter-in-law was struggling and fighting for her rights and justice, and now he is speaking out about women’s rights and endorsing the Congress party’s campaign. How can a man speak about the rights of other women if he hasn’t been able to deliver justice to his own daughter-in-law? This is all a ruse to deceive voters ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections,” claimed Nida Khan.

Nida Khan and her ex-husband Sheeran Raza Khan of the Ala Hazrat family

‘Go wherever you want, the CM is in our pocket’, Khan opens up about her struggles when Samajwadi Party was at the helm in UP

She further spoke about the long-standing struggle she faced since 2016, when she filed a case against her husband, Sheeran Raza Khan, accusing him of beating her after she failed to meet his family’s demands for dowry. Nida Khan described how no police station would file her complaint since her family was a powerful family with political ties to the Samajwadi Party, which was in power in Uttar Pradesh at the time. “I was told… go wherever you like, to whichever police station you deem fit but you can not harm us. The CM is in our pocket,” recalled Nida Khan, adding that she was not provided with any help for any police station, as they had stated. Whatever assistance she received at the time came through the courts.

“Things are different now. Today we needn’t approach the court. There are many cases filed against them and it’s all through the police stations”, she said.

It may be noted that Tauqeer Raza Khan served as a minister in the Samajwadi Party’s cabinet in Uttar Pradesh when the party was in power.

Nida Khan describes the BJP as the real fighter for women’s rights

Nida Khan, the Bareilly triple talaq victim, went on to say that the BJP is the only political party that has truly fought for women’s rights. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government for empathising with Muslim women in India and banning triple talaq.

Nida Khan grabbed headlines when she went to the Supreme Court to challenge the triple talaq given by her husband.

Muslim clerics issue fatwa to stone Nida Khan

It may be recalled that in July 2018, a group of Muslim clerics, All India Faizan-e-Madina Council from Bareilly had issued a fatwa against the activists Nida Khan and Farhat Naqvi and announced a cash reward of Rs. 11,876 for anybody who chops her hair. Nida Khan had then revealed that she was threatened to leave the country in the next three days or she will be stoned.

The fresh threat to Nida Khan had come after the Bareilly court had declared the instant triple talaq given to Nida Khan by her husband Sheeran is invalid. The court had also rejected his petition seeking a stay on the domestic violence case filed against him by Khan.

Nida Khan, sharing her story said that she was married in February 2015. Her parents married her off to the Ala Hazrat family as it was a very reputed one and obviously, her parents thought that it would be of the progressive mindset. Nida Khan recalled how the family actually turned out to be extremely regressive and orthodox. She was barred from pursuing her post-graduation. The family informed her that they are opposed to the women of their house pursuing further education. Further, she was beaten and threatened after she failed to meet his family’s demands for dowry. She was also forced to sleep, consummate the marriage with her father-in-law and brother-in-law, under the Islamic practice of ‘Nikah Halala’, so that her husband could marry her again.

Who is Tauqeer Raza Khan

Tauqeer Raza Khan, who was earlier booked for derogatory comments against PM Narendra Modi and reportedly issuing threats against the Hindu community, is Nida Khan’s ex-husband Sheeran Raza Khan’s late father’s younger brother. He leads a political party called the Ittehad-e-Millat Council and was a minister in the Samajwadi Party government.

It is important to note that Congress had allied with Maulana Tauqeer Raza also in 2009 despite his habits of issuing threats to anyone he thought was insulting Islam. The party had in 2009 announced that the All India Ittihad-e-Millat Council has agreed to support Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, and in return, the council would have a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress in 2012 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

It was reported that the Maulana belongs to the Barelvi sect which is close to Congress. At that time, Maulana had claimed that he was allying with Congress because he felt the need to strengthen the ‘secular forces’ in the country.