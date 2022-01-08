Threats of violence, blatant calls for ‘jihad’ and Hindu genocide are becoming the new normal among Islamic leaders and clerics, despite the best efforts of left-leaning liberals and the so-called ‘secular’ intellectuals to turn a blind eye. In a video shared by TimesNow, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, a prominent Muslim cleric and chief of the Ittihad-e-Millat Council party (IMC) has once again been seen brazenly provoking Muslims against Hindus.

While addressing a crowd of 20 lakh Muslims in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the radical Islamist brazenly threatens Hindus in India that the day Muslims rage flares, they would have nowhere to escape.

#Breaking | #HindusWarned



'20 lakh Muslims listening … I'm afraid my Hindu brothers, if my youth takes law into their hands, you won't find any place to hide in India', Maulana Taukeer Raza Khan over the 'Dharam Sansad' controversy.



Amir Haque & @RShivshankar with analysis. pic.twitter.com/IYZpkopPvu — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 7, 2022

Tauqeer Raza Khan, once an ally of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, is heard flagrantly threatening Hindus, “If we rise, you can’t hide”.

“I see the anger within my Muslim youths and I am afraid that the day this anger bursts out, the day I lose control over them… I want to warn my Hindu brothers that I’m scared that the day my Muslim youths are forced to take the law into their hands, you will not find a place to hide anywhere in India”, said the Islamic leader, while displaying his extreme hate for the Hindus.

This brazen display of Hinduphobia by Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan isn’t new. In December last year, the radical Islamist had brazenly urged for a bloodbath in the country if CAA is not repealed. “We are Allah wale, what we say it happens, there will be blood bath Inshallah”, the Islamic leader had said while admonishing PM Modi for bringing in the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Alliance with Congress and how Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan was once branded “secular”

In 2009, a desperate Congress had allied with Maulana Tauqeer Raza despite his habit of issuing threats to anyone he thought was insulting Islam. The party had in 2009 announced that the All India Ittihad-e-Millat Council has agreed to support Congress in the Lok Sabha elections, and in return the council would have a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress in 2012 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

It was reported that the Maulana belongs to the Barelvi sect which is close to Congress.

At that time, this divisive Maulana had claimed that he was allying with Congress because he felt the need to strengthen the “secular forces” in the country.

While allying with Khan, Digvijay Singh, who was largely responsible for the fallacious “Hindu terror” bogey, had said, “Today, the situation is such that if the secular forces don’t fight together the communal forces will win. The Barelvi school has many disciples. Should we turn them away?”.

Interestingly, right before Congress had allied with Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan in 2009, he had announced a Rs 25 crore bounty, Re 1 dedicated to each of the 25 crore Muslims in India, for the head of US President George Bush. When asked, he had brazened it out saying that he was no longer in office.

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, however, is only one amidst the umpteen mainstream Islamic leaders and clerics, Islamist politicians in India who have openly called for mass genocide of Hindus. We have often seen the so-called ‘secular’ liberals, Islamists and their cheerleaders in the media going to great lengths to portray Muslims as the ‘dara hua people’ in Modi’s India, without any evidence or basis, while they frequently turn a blind eye to open calls for Jihad, the genocide of Hindus and Kafirs (non-Muslims) and the beheading of those who commit ‘blasphemy.’

Last year, OpIndia chronicled 15 such incidents where radical Islamic leaders and clerics, including politicians in India, have openly called for genocide and ‘Jihad’ against Hindus.