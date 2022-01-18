On January 18, the Delhi High Court granted bail to six persons named Mohd Tahir, Shahrukh, Mohd Faizal, Mohd Shoaib, Rashid and Parvez in the Gokulpuri murder case related to the Delhi Riots of February 2020. The bail was granted by Justice Subramonium Prasad. The six were accused of vandalism and setting Anil Sweet Corner on fire “resulting in the death of 22-year-old Dilbar Negi”.

Advocate Amit Mahajan, appearing for the Delhi Police had vehemently opposed the grant of bail.

Dilbar Negi’s hands and feet were chopped off by the mob of rioters. Negi, who was working in the sweet shop, had come to Delhi looking for a job from his native state Uttarakhand just six months before the incident. As per the Police report, rioters pelted stones and set several shops on fire on February 24 near Shiv Vihar Tiraha. Two days after the riots, a mutilated and torched dead body was found in the said sweet shop that was one of the shops burnt down by the rioters.

The dead body was unrecognizable at the time when it was found. Later, the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi, who was one of the employees of the sweet shop. An FIR was registered by the Police under The FIR was registered under Section 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (Unlawful assembly), 302 (Murder), 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence), 436 (Mischief by fire) and 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused at Gokulpuri Police Station.

The case was later transferred to SIT of Crime Branch. A charge sheet was filed in June 2020. Twelve people were named as accused by the investigation agencies in the case. The public eyewitnesses stated in their statements that the rioters pelted stones, chanted anti-Hindu slogans and torched several shops and houses. They also mentioned that the rioters entered a building and killed the deceased who was hiding in the building. His body was burnt along with the building.