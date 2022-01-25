On Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Cell busted an arms syndicate being operated by two persons in Delhi ahead of the Republic Day celebration. The police have apprehended the two and have recovered 25 weapons from the accused.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police had received inputs about the gang active in Delhi ahead of Republic Day. While the police are investigating the issue, it has revealed that the accused belong to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi | Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi Police Special Cell has busted an arms syndicate & apprehended two persons. 25 weapons recovered from the accused. One accused is from Uttar Pradesh, the other is from Madhya Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Earlier the day, the Delhi Police had also arrested two persons named Manish and Shaukin from Delhi for supplying illegal weapons to the members of the gang led by Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tajpuriya. A total of 27 firearms along with live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

It is worth noting that the Delhi Police has issued guidelines for people who are to attend the Republic Day parade on January 26. It has also ensured that all the security measures are undertaken and put well in place in the city. This is after intel inputs show data of major threats appearing on the big day tomorrow. According to the exclusive reports by Republic TV, ‘two groups of terrorists are waiting in launchpads opposite Samba district of Jammu, one group of terrorists which includes 3 individuals are in the area opposite to Ramgarh sector of Samba and another group of Jaish terrorists is in the area opposite to Ghagwal sector of Samba’.

Security arrangements by Delhi Police

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Monday that more than 27,000 personnel of the force have been deployed for security duty and anti-terror measures intensified in view of Republic Day celebrations. The police are also getting assistance from 65 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Asthana said.

Some of the anti-terror measures which have been intensified comprise checking of vehicles, hotels, lodges and Dharamshalas, blockades at several locations and verification of tenants, servants and labourers. The Delhi Police is also putting out facts and important details to ensure that no anti-social elements run misinformation campaigns, the police commissioner said.

Reports mention that the Delhi Police has installed 30 Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) and CCTV cameras to strengthen security in view of Republic Day. The FRS has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals and is set up at various locations including 6 entry points for frisking, the police said.

Delhi Police installed Facial Recognition Systems(FRS), CCTV cameras to strengthen security in view of #RepublicDay



“We’ve installed FRS at 30 locations including 6 entry points for frisking. The FRS has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals,” said a police official (24.01) pic.twitter.com/2LdpgupDJI — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Threat to PM Modi and other dignitaries

As reported earlier, the Intelligence agencies are reported to have got some details about a probable terror plan targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries on Republic Day this year.

According to a nine paged document, the threat apparently originates from factions headquartered in the Pakistan/Afghanistan-Pakistan area. The document further mentions that Pakistan-based Khalistani organizations are also mobilizing cadres to reunite and resurrect militancy in Punjab.

Dignitaries from Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are expected to be invited as key guests.

Khalistanis hijacked protesting mob on 26 January, last year, hoisted different flags

The Khalistani groups had hijacked the so-called farmers’ protests on January 26 last year and had hoisted different flags in place of the Tricolour on the 72nd Republic Day. Moreover, several pro-Khalistani slogans were raised during the protests. In several instances, banners of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Khalistani terrorist, were also held during the protests.

A few Khalistani terror sympathisers disguised as farmers were caught gloating over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who also had threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled.