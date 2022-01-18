Security alert on R-day parade, threat to PM Modi and other dignitaries

Intelligence agencies are reported to have got some details about a probable terror plan targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries on Republic Day this year.

According to a report by India Today, a nine-page intelligence feed revealed that PM Modi and other dignitaries attending India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations were in danger. Dignitaries from Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are expected to be invited as key guests.

The threat apparently originated from factions headquartered in the Pakistan/Afghanistan-Pakistan area, according to the document. These groups intended to scupper public gatherings, key establishments, and crowded areas in order to attack high-ranking dignitaries. According to the intel, Pakistan-based Khalistani organizations are also mobilizing cadres to reunite and resurrect militancy in Punjab. They also want to carry out targeted assaults in Punjab and other adjoining regions during the upcoming state assembly elections.

Earlier intelligence agencies had reported that ISI considers the current state assembly elections as ‘now or never’ for Khalistan terrorism and have activated their networks to derail the election process.

Khalistani resolve to incite violence in India

This move comes after Khalistani organization ‘Sikhs for Justice'(SFJ) threatened SC lawyers since the Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter of PMs security breach in Punjab, stating that they would not let the PM Modi hoist the National Flag on upcoming Republic Day. Reportedly, SFJ has taken responsibility for the road blockade of PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security was breached on January 5 when his convoy was halted on a flyover for 20 minutes in Ferozepur, Punjab, owing to protestors obstructing the route. While the state government, which is governed by Congress, and police officers emphatically denied any security breaches, the incident holds serious concern in the security establishment of the country.

Recovery of huge amount explosives across the country

OpIndia reported on January 17 that police in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi had seized bombs that were to do massive damage in the respective states. An abandoned bag in East Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market was found on January 14 with 3 kg of explosives, including RDX and ammonium nitrate, as well as a countdown device, an electric detonator, and some shrapnel.

On the same day, police in Malkangiri, Odisha, discovered a large stash of explosives in an area that had previously been shut off near the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. Amritsar Police also seized an IED weighing around 5 kg from a locality near the Wagha-Attari border the very same day.

The Delhi Police, which has been investigating the improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from the Ghazipur flower market revealed that the explosive was part of a 24-bomb shipment sent by the terror state of Pakistan to Pakistan-backed terrorist sleeper cells in India.