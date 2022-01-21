In a shocking incident on Friday, a man fled away after brutally beating a cow for several minutes with a long, hard stick in the Sawaijpur village of Narwal, Uttar Pradesh. The resident of the village identified as Shyamu Kushwaha allegedly tied one foot of the cow inside the cowshed and mercilessly hit her, a video of which went viral on social media.

According to the reports, the residents of Maharajpur and Narwal reported the incident to the Police after watching the viral video on their mobile phones. The Narwal Police reached Kushwaha’s house for inspection but found out that Shyamu Kushwaha had already fled away.

It is notable that while social media users claim that the cow died due to the assault, media reports say she is alive and is being treated for her injuries.

नर्वल….Kanpur – नर्वल थाना क्षेत्र के सवायजपुर गांव में गाय की गौशाला के अंदर घुस कर पीट-पीटकर हत्या…! गांव के ही रहने वाले श्यामू कुशवाहा ने गौशाला के अंदर पैर बांधकर गाय की लाठी से की पिटाई….! जब तक गाय मर नहीं गई तब तक खूनी निर्दयता से करता रहा पिटाई.@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/PE9WBKrssm — shubham khanna (@shubham43264499) January 21, 2022

The cow, having suffered severe injuries is in critical condition and is being treated and taken care of by a veterinarian. Sub Inspector Dhanya Kumar of Narwal Police station confirmed the viral video and said that the incident took place on January 16. He informed OpIndia that an FIR has been registered in the case and that the police is in search of the accused. “Action will be taken against accused Shyambabu”, he added.

The Police also mentioned that there are about 40 destitute animals in the temporary cow protection centre built in Sawaijpur village. On January 16, the cows came out and were grazing around a standing wheat crop in Shyambabu’s field. Arriving at the farm, Shyambabu drove the cattle from the field to the cowshed and started beating them mercilessly with a stick.

It is pertinent to note that, according to the provisions of Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, whoever causes any physical injury to a cow or its progeny with the intentions of endangering its life, does not provide with food or water shall be punished with imprisonment up to 10 years with fine which shall extend to Rs 3 lakh.