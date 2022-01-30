Gujarat: Communal tension prevails in Radhanpur after Hindu woman attacked by a Muslim man in her own home

Communal tension prevailed in Radhanpur town in Patan district, North Gujarat, after a Hindu woman was reportedly attacked by a Muslim youth named Yasin Majikhan Baloch when she was alone at her home. As per a report by web portal DeshGujarat, Yasin arrived at her place and insisted on marrying her. However, when she refused he got angry and threatened to kill her.

A Jagran report says that the duo knew each other since past two years. A report in Divya Bhaskar states that SP Akshayraj Makwana has said that the attack could have been out of one-sided love from the man’s side or could be due to money matters.

Yasin reportedly made the death threat call to her father. In her complaint, the victim has stated that Yasin dragged her by her hair and with an intention to kill her, he hit her head on a wall and a glass showcase. She said that she was injured and blood oozed out from her wounds. However, when she raised her voice and shouted for help, her relatives came and locked Yasin in the house.

Subsequently, Police has arrested Yasin Baloch.

On Saturday, thousands from Thakore, Bharwad and Chaudhary communities protested for justice under various Hindu organisations.

Large number of people gather at Adarsh Vidhyalay ground in Radhanpur protesting attack on a Hindu girl.With request and advice of former minister Shankar Chaudhary, they canceled the march to SP and STM offices and presented memorandums to both at the venue of gathering itself. pic.twitter.com/JKp7X06TzI — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) January 29, 2022

Community leaders had gathered at Adarsh Vidyalay in Radhanpur and presented memorandum to the police over the incident.

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, while interacting with media said that the state administration is carrying out the investigation and the culprit will not be spared. He also cautioned against misleading reports on social media and urged everyone to wait for official police communication.