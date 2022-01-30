On the complaint of a woman, the Talaiya police station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh’s capital, has lodged a case of triple talaq (Muslim Women’s Marriage Protection Act) against her husband. The woman informed the police that her husband was abusing her by standing outside her house and that when her parents intervened and prevented the son-in-law from harassing her, he said Talaq three times and left, stating the relationship has ended.

It has been found that a case of dowry against the husband and another case of molestation against his brother-in-law was filed in the police station based on the woman’s complaint. Angered by this, the husband went to his wife’s residence and uttered Talaq three times. The Police are investigating the matter.

The 23-year-old woman from the region, along with her father, had filed the complaint with the Talaiya police station. She had married a man from the Gautam Nagar police station area on August 7, 2020. Her husband is employed by a private company.

According to reports, her husband and in-laws began pestering her for dowry soon after they married. Every day, her spouse used to beat her. His brother-in-law used to keep a bad eye on her, due to which she had filed a case of dowry against her husband and in-laws at Gautam Nagar police station last year. A charge of molestation was also brought against the brother-in-law. The case is still proceeding in court. She is currently staying at her parents’ house.

The woman informed the police that her spouse came outside her house about 2:15 P.M. on Friday and began abusing her. When her parents intervened to stop their son-in-law from abusing her, he began abusing them as well. He also moved away threatening to break the relationship after uttering talaq three times to his wife.

It may be noted that the divorce by uttering triple talaq has been made illegal by the government in 2019. Keeping the promise made to Muslim women, the Modi govt had enacted The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 to end the practice of Muslim men divorcing their wives instantly by saying the words talaq three times in a row.