Mumbai: Man rapes woman, wife films the act, tries to blackmail victim, accused Yusuf arrested from Kolkata

Mumbai Police has arrested a couple identified as Syed Yusuf Jamal and Naaz Syed from a hotel in the New Market area of ​​Kolkata, West Bengal. Syed Yusuf Jamal has been charged with rape and blackmailing a woman. His wife Naa Syed has been accused of filming the incident and using it to extort money from the victim. With the help of Kolkata Police, Mumbai Police have recovered certain videos from the hotel which the accused reportedly filmed and thereafter used to blackmail the victim. After being produced in the city court, the couple was brought to Mumbai on transit remand.

The incident was brought to light after the victim filed a report with Mumbai’s Nagpara police station. She claimed that Yusuf used to rape her in front of his wife Naaz, who, in turn, recorded the act on video.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the couple had threatened her that if she complained to the police, they would upload all the videos online. The victim further claimed that both of them blackmailed her and extorted Rs 1.5 crore from her. The complainant alleged that the duo also practised black magic.

According to reports, the victim had met Yusuf at a party in 2015. Following that, the two began to converse with each other over the phone. A few days later, Yusuf called the victim to his house on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road under the Byculla (East) police station area of ​​Mumbai on the pretext of introducing her to his wife.

The accused thereafter spiked the drink he offered to the victim, because of which she fell unconscious. After she regained consciousness, Yusuf and his wife Naaz forced her to watch an obscene video in which Yusuf could be seen raping the victim. They then began blackmailing the victim by threatening to post the explicit content online. Fearing that her films and photos might go viral on social media, the woman began paying money to the accused couple.

Yusuf also used the tapes to coerce her into seeing him, and every time the victim was forced to see him, Yusuf would rape her as his wife recorded the incident on camera.

The woman reportedly remained silent during the coercion, but when the accused attempted to force her minor daughter into doing the same and tried recording her video also, she chose to come out against the duo.

She lodged a police complaint against the accused, following which the couple fled from Mumbai and started living separately in two hotels in Kolkata’s New Market area. When the Mumbai Police got information about this, they arrested them on Saturday (January 22, 2022) evening with the help of the Kolkata Police.

Speaking about the case, a top Kolkata Police officer said: “Mumbai Police wanted our help and we cooperated with them. The couple has been arrested and we have produced them in court, after which they are being taken to Mumbai.”