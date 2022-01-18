Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Rajasthan govt to spend Rs 5 crore on waqf land, madrasas; sanctions Rs 98.5 crores out of Rs 100 crores for upliftment of minorities

From the 100 crores set up for the inclusive development of the minorities, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Monday approved a package of Rs 98.55 crores for the upliftment of minority communities in the state.

Rajasthan govt approves Rs 98.5 crores for minorities
Image for representational purpose (source- Twitter)
On Tuesday, the Rajasthan government declared that it would spend Rs 5 crore for the construction of boundary walls in waqf land or graveyards, madrasas and schools that belong to the minority community. This is after CM Ashok Gehlot on Monday approved the package of Rs 98.55 crores, especially for the development of the minority community in the state.

According to the reports, from the 100 crores set up for the inclusive development of the minority community, the CM has decided to allocate Rs 50 lakh for the development of traditional skills of the people of the minority community, also Rs 1.25 crores for the upskilling of the minority craftsmen.

The government will also be spending Rs 58 lakhs from state government funds for developing e-study rooms in 15 government minority hostels and Rs 44 crores for infrastructure development in minority-dominated areas. As proposed by Congress, under the Indira Gandhi Urban Credit Card Scheme, the Gehlot government has assigned Rs 5 crore for interest subsidy on loans. It has also decided to look after the development and restructuring of the Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur.

Reports further suggest that a research counter will be set up in the coming period for the upliftment of minorities and the government has sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the purpose. Official statement read that Rs 1 crore would be used for the Minority Meritorious Youth Promotion Scheme. The Gehlot administration has furthermore has decided to uplift the farmers of the minority community. It has proposed to set up a solar pump grant scheme for minority farmers at a cost of Rs 15.42 crore.

In the 2021-22 budget, the Rajasthan government had allocated Rs. 100 crores for the total development of ‘religious tourist circuit’ connecting places of worship of Sikhs, Jains, Hindus, and Muslims in order to develop ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’. According to the census, there are 13 per cent Muslims in the state who are contended with Rajasthan government’s decision to undertake the development of 9 Muslim religious places under the 100 crore ‘religious tourist circuit’ programme.

 

