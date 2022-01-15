Saturday, January 15, 2022
HomeNews Reports10th century Yogini idol repatriated to India from the UK, 40 years after it...
VarietyCulture and HistoryNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

10th century Yogini idol repatriated to India from the UK, 40 years after it was stolen from a temple in Uttar Pradesh

The statue is part of a larger collection of Yogini figures that went missing from Lokhari village of Uttar Pradesh between about 1978 and 1982.

OpIndia Staff
Yogini idol handed back to India
Yogini idol was discovered at a private garden in London (Image-Twitter)
63

On Friday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the High Commission of India in London recovered an ancient Indian idol of a goat-headed goddess that had gone missing from a temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Lokhari village 40 years ago. The goat-headed Yogini idol was handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India yesterday by Indian envoy to United Kingdom Gaitri Issar Kumar.

The official statement by the High Commission of India revealed that the statue had been illegally removed 40 years ago from a temple in Lokhari and was discovered in a garden of a private residence in London. It also added that the statue is part of a larger collection of Yogini figures that went missing from Lokhari between about 1978 and 1982.

According to the reports, stolen art recovery expert Christopher Marinello in October 2021 came across the idol when a widow in the UK requested help to sell the contents of her home, including the Yogini figure. Marinello, the founder of Art Recovery International, a company that specializes in recovering looted and missing works of art, later informed about it to the India Pride Project who assisted the High Commission of India in recovering the idol.

Vijay Kumar, the co-founder of the India Pride Project, identified the sculpture while the Commission processed the requisite documentation with local and Indian authorities. The India Pride Project is Singapore based NGO which is dedicated to recovering looted cultural objects across India.

According to the statement, the Yogini figures were studied by Indian scholar Vijay Daheja on behalf of the National Museum in Delhi. In 1986, the study was then published as a book named ‘Yogini Cult and Temples: A Tantrak Tradition’. The High Commission also referred to this study to reconfirm the identity of the sculpture, the statement suggested.

“Yoginis are a group of powerful female divinities, associated with the Tantric mode of worship. They are worshipped as a group, often 64 and are believed to possess infinite powers”, noted the Commission who has handed over the idol to the Archaeological Survey of India in New Delhi.

The sculpture was spotted at the art market in London for a brief time in 1988, as it was listed for sale in a Sotheby’s catalogue with an auction value of up to $19,849 (£15,000).

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become Punjab CM by staging in-party feud: BJP shares video of once-loyal aide Kumar Vishwas, exposing AAP politics

OpIndia Staff -

Cache of explosives including Tiffin bombs recovered from Malkangiri in Odisha, after similar recoveries in Punjab, Delhi and Srinagar

OpIndia Staff -

Slaughterhouse politics: Congress candidate for UP’s Moradabad makes promises about slaughterhouses, says Yogi govt ‘harasses’ Qureshi community

OpIndia Staff -

IAF inquiry rules out failure or sabotage, blames weather for helicopter crash killing CDS General Rawat

OpIndia Staff -

Hamid Ansari’s nephew Mukhtar Ansari, who once terrorized Purvanchal, now fears for his own life: How his empire of crime was shattered by Yogi...

OpIndia Staff -

10th century Yogini idol repatriated to India from the UK, 40 years after it was stolen from a temple in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -

New Jersey Police arrests Mohamed Hassanain in hate crime against Sikh taxi driver, Sikh Coalition thanks police for swift action

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai court denies interim relief in defamation case filed by Salman Khan against neighbour in 2018: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Denied ticket as couldn’t pay bribe to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s secretary: UP Mahila Congress leader after accusing party of being anti-women

OpIndia Staff -

‘I was assaulted’: Former ‘ScoopWhoop Unscripted’ anchor Samidsh Bhatia speaks out about why he quit and how ScoopWhoop turned a blind eye

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,606FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com