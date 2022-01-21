Dr Marri Channa Reddy (MCR) HRD Institute Hyderabad, an institute headed by the Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao has launched a special foundation course for All India Services and Central Civil Services officers. The institute has invited American citizen Siddharth Varadarajan, the founding editor of the left-wing propaganda portal The Wire who wanted the US to put sanctions against India as one of its guest lecturers.

Netizens have been criticising the Telangana government-run institute’s panel selection for the course, which will begin on January 17, 2022, and run until April 28, 2022. A user shared the event schedule to highlight how the Telangana institute which is headed by the CM himself has invited Siddharth Varadarajan “who runs propaganda against India and Hindu” in the central Training Program for IPS/IFoS and other civil servants.

Tagging Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Department of Personnel & Training in his Tweet, the user raised concerns on how a govt aided institute was encouraging the anti-India propagandist by including him in the panel.

S Varadarajan who runs propaganda against India and hindu is being called today in central Training Program for IPS/IFoS and other civil servant.

⁦@DrJitendraSingh⁩ @DoPTGoI @AmitShah this man wants US to put sanction in India. pic.twitter.com/jdzDOn1OtC — Rahul (@BeingTrickyy) January 21, 2022

Siddarth Varadarajan is going to train our officers. Of course, veteran journalists like @anantvijay or @KanchanGupta da do not have that kind of scientific temper which Nehru cultivated in Siddarth 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/szoSmHLzkZ — saket साकेत ಸಾಕೇತ್ 🇮🇳 (@saket71) January 21, 2022

Siddharth Varadarajan has responded to the Twitter users and has been gloating over the invitation.

That moment when Bhakthas realise the universe does not dance to their tune… https://t.co/IrJpuad1jj — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) January 21, 2022

A closer look at the event schedule of the first week reveals that the Telangana institute has invited the far-left Siddharth Varadarajan on January 21 to address the trainees. He will be speaking virtually on the ‘role of media, including social media in present-day society.’

The Week-1 event schedule being conducted by the Dr Marri Channa Reddy (MCR) HRD institute Telangana

Dr Marri Channa Reddy (MCR) HRD Institute Hyderabad is also one of the 11 Statutory/Autonomous bodies of Andhra Pradesh.

The official website of the institute, states that the Government of Andhra Pradesh had established the Institute as Institute of Administration (IOA) in the year 1976 to cater to the training needs of the State Government Officials. The nomenclature of the Institute has been changed twice so far. In the first instance, in the year 1997, the Institute of Administration was re-named as Dr M Channa Reddy Institute of Administration. Later, in 1998, it was again re-christened as Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the institute’s chairperson. Other members of the board of governors include the state’s finance, transportation, and sports ministers, as well as a number of other state officials.

Dr M Channa Reddy Institute of HRD is headed by the Telangana CM

It is notable here that The Wire’s founder Siddharth Varadarajan is a habitual fake news peddler and is often found sharing misinformation and toxic biased views against India.

Recently, sharing an interview by Gregory Stanton, president of ‘Genocide Watch’, to Karan Thapar for The Wire, the founding editor of the leftist propaganda website had openly asked the US to place sanctions on India. ‘US Congress Must Pass Resolution Warning India Against Genocide, Biden Must Tell Modi Ties Will Suffer’, Siddharth Varadarajan had Tweeted.

Varadarajan’s tweet endorsing sanctions against India

Siddharth Varadarajan, fake news and his previous run-ins with the Uttar Pradesh government

In April last year, The Wire Founder-Editor had mischievously latched on to the same fake news that the ‘Logical Indians’ handle had apologised for just a day ago, in his attempt to malign the Kumbh Mela. Interestingly, even after The Logical Indian apologised for spreading fake news, Siddharth Varadarajan took to Twitter to spread the same fake news and even demand that other media houses join in.

In January 2021, a complaint was registered in Uttar Pradesh against The Wire Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for publishing and circulating false propaganda with intent to cause violence after he had tweeted an article void of any facts pertaining to the death of a rioter during the tractor rally.

The complaint was registered against Varadarajan under Section 153B and 505 of the IPC in Rampur police station for trying to instigate the crowd by peddling false information about the death of a rioter named Navreet Singh, who had died during the tractor rally after his tractor turtled.

In fact, after the FIR was filed against Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news in a bid to shield the Tablighi Jamaat, several ‘liberals’ had come out to cry Freedom of Expression and even threatened the Yogi Adityanath government with USA pressure to ensure that the case against Varadarajan was withdrawn.

In April 2020, two FIRs had been registered against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Varadarajan, in a bid to whitewash the deeds of Tablighi Jamaat, had wrongly attributed a fake quote to the UP CM.

Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, had informed that despite the warning from the state government, Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised for the same. Therefore, an FIR had been registered against him.