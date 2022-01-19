Wednesday, January 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFugitive businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from his luxurious London home over unpaid loans
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from his luxurious London home over unpaid loans

Mallya family trust owned Rose Capital Ventures, which is based out of British Virgin Islands, mortgaged his London property in 2012 to UBS for a 5 year loan of 20.4 million pounds. In 2017, the loan had expired and Mallya was not able to pay the outstanding dues on it.

OpIndia Staff
Vijay Mallya to be extradited
Vijay Mallya. Photo- The Hindu
2

A UK court on Tuesday ruled against the fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya in a dispute with Swiss Bank UBS following which he now faces enforced eviction from his multi-million pound luxury home in London. He lives in the London home with his son Siddharth and mother Lalitha, who also face eviction. The luxury home is situated at 18/19 Cornwall Terrace overlooking the Regent’s Park.

Mallya had obtained mortgage on his house in London from UBS. His house is one of the most sought after locations in London. As per reports, he also owns a country home in Hertfordshire in North London and many other properties in UK and elsewhere.

On Tuesday, a sitting judge of Chancery Division of High Court turned down request by the lawyers of Mallya on stay on repayment of UBS loan. Mallya was unable to pay previous repayment in April 2020. However, due to COVID regulations, the UBS was not able to evict Mallya. Now, with Tuesday’s ruling the bank can repossess.

Mallya family trust owned Rose Capital Ventures, which is based out of British Virgin Islands, mortgaged his London property in 2012 to UBS for a 5 year loan of 20.4 million pounds. In 2017, the loan had expired and Mallya was not able to pay the outstanding dues on it.

Mallya fled to London after he was accused in the Rs 9,000 crore fraud which led to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines. In July 2021, London court declared him bankrupt. Prior to that in May 2020, he had lost the legal battle against his extradition to India. However, he has not yet returned to face trial. Mallya continues to be on bail.

Earlier in December 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had informed that banks have collected roughly Rs 13,109 crore from asset sales of defaulters such as fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, and erstwhile liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The assets were seized by the Enforcement Directorate in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsvijay mallya, vijay mallya london house, vijay mallya extradition
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya faces eviction from his luxurious London home over unpaid loans

OpIndia Staff -
Mallya family trust owned Rose Capital Ventures, which is based out of British Virgin Islands, mortgaged his London property in 2012 to UBS for a 5 year loan of 20.4 million pounds. In 2017, the loan had expired and Mallya was not able to pay the outstanding dues on it.
News Reports

‘Antrix-Devas deal a fraud by Congress, of Congress, for Congress’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

OpIndia Staff -
FM Nirmala Sitharaman said SC order on the 2005 Antrix-Devas deal is "proof of the Congress's misuse of power"

Videos of Kejriwal coughing incessantly during campaign trails trigger concerns after Delhi CM claimed recovery from COVID in 5 days

Bombay HC commutes death penalty of serial-killer sisters who killed 5 children to life imprisonment: Details

SP leader Azam Khan who is in jail in fake birth certificate case to contest UP assembly elections from Rampur seat: Reports

I am willing to resign from MP post, but please give MLA ticket to my son: Rita Bahuguna Joshi to BJP leadership

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,455FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com