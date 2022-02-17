Thursday, February 17, 2022
HomeCrimeKerala: BJP party worker hacked to death Alappuzha district
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: BJP party worker hacked to death Alappuzha district

Similar incidents have been reported in Mavelikkara, Alappuzha district in the last few days. The drug mafia had stabbed two young men.

OpIndia Staff
BJP party worker Sarath Chandran stabbed to death/ Image Source: Onmanorama
6

In a tragic incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party worker was stabbed to death at Haripad in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Sarath Chandran, a native of Varyamkode near Kumarapuram in Haripad. The gang attacked Sarath following an argument with the BJP worker during a temple festival.

The police said that the gang was led by a person identified as Nandu Prakash. The police said they had received several complaints that mafia gangs created problems in the Alappuzha district. The police suspect that the same drug gang may have killed the BJP worker.

The murder took place at around 12.30 last night. Meanwhile, BJP has alleged that members of the drug mafia attacked and killed Sarath.

Similar incidents have been reported in Mavelikkara, Alappuzha district in the last few days. The drug mafia had stabbed two young men.

Killing of BJP and RSS leaders in Kerala

In recent years, Kerala has become the epicentre of violence against BJP and RSS activists. Last November, a 26-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife in Ellapully, Palakkad.

In broad daylight, the assailants who came in a car way hit Sanjith’s bike and attacked him in front of many people, including his wife. 

In December, another BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan was murdered at his residence by suspected SDPI workers. The incident took place in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The unidentified perpetrators broke into his house in the wee hours of Sunday and hacked Ranjith to death. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbjp worker kerala, kerala bjp worker killed
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,143FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com