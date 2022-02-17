In a tragic incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party worker was stabbed to death at Haripad in Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Sarath Chandran, a native of Varyamkode near Kumarapuram in Haripad. The gang attacked Sarath following an argument with the BJP worker during a temple festival.

The police said that the gang was led by a person identified as Nandu Prakash. The police said they had received several complaints that mafia gangs created problems in the Alappuzha district. The police suspect that the same drug gang may have killed the BJP worker.

The murder took place at around 12.30 last night. Meanwhile, BJP has alleged that members of the drug mafia attacked and killed Sarath.

Similar incidents have been reported in Mavelikkara, Alappuzha district in the last few days. The drug mafia had stabbed two young men.

Killing of BJP and RSS leaders in Kerala

In recent years, Kerala has become the epicentre of violence against BJP and RSS activists. Last November, a 26-year-old Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife in Ellapully, Palakkad.

In broad daylight, the assailants who came in a car way hit Sanjith’s bike and attacked him in front of many people, including his wife.

In December, another BJP leader Ranjith Sreenivasan was murdered at his residence by suspected SDPI workers. The incident took place in the Alappuzha district of Kerala. The unidentified perpetrators broke into his house in the wee hours of Sunday and hacked Ranjith to death.