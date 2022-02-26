Saturday, February 26, 2022
Rajasthan: BJYM worker Vicky Arya brutally murdered with iron rods and pipes in Kota, two accused Nikhil and Raj detained

The situation in the Kaithunipol area in Kota has become quite tense after the murder of a 25-year-old BJYM member Vicky Arya

OpIndia Staff
Vicky Arya murdered in Rajasthan
Image Source- dailyindia.net
4

On Friday, a local BJP worker named Vicky Arya was beaten to death by a group of people in Sabarmati Colony of Kaithunipol area of ​​Kota, Rajasthan. Arya, who was also an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was hit with iron rods and metal pipes and was declared dead before he even reached the hospital.

According to the reports, Vicky Arya was on his bike when a group of people with rods and weapons in their hands stopped him from going ahead. He sensed the situation, left the bike and began running towards his house barefoot. The men chased him and attacked him by hitting his head with an iron rod from behind causing excessive bloodshed on the street. After he fell down, the men kept on hitting him with metal water pipes and rods and fled after they thought he had died.

The incident happened in the lane close to the victim’s house. Vicky’s family rushed to the spot immediately after they were informed about the brutal murder. They shifted him to the MBS hospital in the city where the doctors declared him already dead.

The Police took cognizance of the case and registered an FIR against Banwari, Arjun, Nikhil, Raj and their associates. The Police has also detained Nikhil and Raj for primarily beating Vicky and is searching for all those who have absconded.

The situation in the Kaithunipol area has become quite tense after the murder of a 25-year-old BJYM member. A heavy police force and RAC personnel including two DSPs, four SHOs have been deployed in the area for the purpose of security.

Reports mention that some of the miscreants who hit Arya are his relatives and neighbours. They wanted to hit Vicky after they had a severe fight over a petty issue in December last year. Though Vicky was not directly involved in the dispute, his relatives and neighbours had planned to teach him a lesson.

ACP Praveen Jain informed that Nikhil and Raj who have been detained in the case have confessed the crime and said that they had no intentions to hit him with an iron rod. They wanted to stab him with a knife instead.

The Police has so far registered a case against four and detained two of them. Apart from this, 4-5 other people are being questioned in the case on the basis of suspicion. The Police has assured to take strict action against all those involved. The investigation is underway.

