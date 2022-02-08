Tuesday, February 8, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCongress MPs create ruckus, walk out of Upper House during PM Narendra Modi's address...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Congress MPs create ruckus, walk out of Upper House during PM Narendra Modi’s address in Rajya Sabha

"We've walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address he accused Congress," Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stated.

OpIndia Staff
Congress MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha amid PM Modi's address (Source: ANI)
4

On Tuesday, February 8, Congress MPs created a ruckus and stormed out of the Upper House while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

“We’ve walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President’s Address he accused Congress,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stated justifying his party MP’s disrespectful action.

PM Modi’s lashes out at Congress during his reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha

During the reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at opposition leaders who enjoyed presenting a disappointing picture of India in the house. He said, “Some colleagues presented a disappointing picture of the country in the house. It felt like they were enjoying those moments. When I see such disappointed people, I feel ups and downs are part of public life. Winning and losing is also part of life. However, the disappointment that you are feeling after defeat should not be imposed on the country.”

He spoke on how some opposition leaders are still stuck in the past. He added it does not matter on which side the leader is sitting. He can be with the ruling party or the opposition. However, that does not mean he become a disappointed leader and lose the will to lead. He further urged the opposition leaders not to lose the will to work. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspm modi rajya sabha, congress mps walk out
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,039FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com