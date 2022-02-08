On Tuesday, February 8, Congress MPs created a ruckus and stormed out of the Upper House while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha.

“We’ve walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President’s Address he accused Congress,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stated justifying his party MP’s disrespectful action.

Congress MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the House.



Mallikarjun Kharge says, “We’ve walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President’s Address he accused Congress.” pic.twitter.com/8NL6vHabyZ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

PM Modi’s lashes out at Congress during his reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha

During the reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at opposition leaders who enjoyed presenting a disappointing picture of India in the house. He said, “Some colleagues presented a disappointing picture of the country in the house. It felt like they were enjoying those moments. When I see such disappointed people, I feel ups and downs are part of public life. Winning and losing is also part of life. However, the disappointment that you are feeling after defeat should not be imposed on the country.”

He spoke on how some opposition leaders are still stuck in the past. He added it does not matter on which side the leader is sitting. He can be with the ruling party or the opposition. However, that does not mean he become a disappointed leader and lose the will to lead. He further urged the opposition leaders not to lose the will to work.