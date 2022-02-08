PM Modi tears into opposition for not keeping India’s interest in heart, says how they’re still stuck in 2013

On February 8, during the reply to Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at opposition leaders who enjoyed presenting a disappointing picture of India in the house. He said, “Some colleagues presented a disappointing picture of the country in the house. It felt like they were enjoying those moments. When I see such disappointed people, I feel ups and downs are part of public life. Winning and losing is also part of life. However, the disappointment that you are feeling after defeat should not be imposed on the country.”

Speaking on how some opposition leaders are still stuck in the past, he said, “There is a saying in Gujarati. ‘When fields are green, and someone accidentally loses his eyes after seeing those green fields, he remembers the same scene for the rest of his life.’ Those who spent their lives in worse infrastructure and rule till 2013 and lost their vision after the countrymen spread the light with change in power, they are still stuck in those old days.”

He added it does not matter on which side the leader is sitting. He can be with the ruling party or the opposition. However, that does not mean he become a disappointed leader and lose the will to lead. He said, “I want to say something in this house. It does not matter where you are sitting. However, if someone is representing people, he is the leader of his constituency. The people of his command area look upon him. They follow him. It is not right to feel disappointed and lose the will to work if you are in opposition. No matter where you are if you are representing people, you are their leader. If a leader feels disappointed, how will the country function? Are you going to work only if you are in power? It does not work like that.”

He further urged the opposition leaders not to lose the will to work. He said, “You should not be disappointed. The area where you rule might have shrunk, but you still have a responsibility towards the people of your constituency.” He added, “It does not matter who is in power. No one should underestimate the strength of the country. We should promote the strength of the country in front of the world. The country needs that.”