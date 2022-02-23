Wednesday, February 23, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCourt orders The Wire to take down 14 articles against Bharat Biotech and Covaxin,...
Editor's picksFeaturedLawNews Reports
Updated:

Court orders The Wire to take down 14 articles against Bharat Biotech and Covaxin, not to publish any more defamatory reports

The court has also ordered The Wire, its editor Siddharth Vardarajan and 11 others named in the suit from publishing any defamatory articles relating to Bharat Biotech.

OpIndia Staff
3

A court in Telangana has ordered leftist propaganda portal The Wire to take down as many as 14 articles it had published against Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech and the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin developed by it. The order was passed after Bharat Biotech had filed a Rs100 defamation suit against The Wire and 12 persons associated with it.

According to a report by legal portal Bar & Bench, the court has also ordered The Wire, its editor Siddharth Vardarajan and the others named in the suit from publishing any defamatory articles relating to Bharat Biotech.

The company argued in the court that The Wire had published articles that contained false allegations against Bharat Biotech and COVAXIN. The company’s counsel Senior Advocate Vivek Reddy said that the portal published the reports with malicious intent to undermine the reputation of Bharat Biotech.

Reddy said in the court that Bharat Biotech had previously developed vaccines for Tuberculosis, Zika Rotavirus, Chikungunya and Typhoid and received national and global recognition and has now collaborated with leading Government of India institutions to develop the Covid-19 vaccine. The company said that The Wire published a series of articles making fake allegations on authorisation and approvals of Covaxin without checking the facts.

Other than The Wire, the other defendants named in the case are Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia, MK Bhanu, Neeta Sanghi, Vasudevan Mukunth, Shobhan Saxena, Florencia Costa, Prem Anand Murugan, Banjot Kaur, Priyanka Pulla, Seraj Ali, and Jammi Nagaraj Rao.

Responding to the arguments, the court noted that even after the government had approved the vaccine, The Wire continued to publish reports against it. The court said that only the Covaxin has been approved for the age group 15 to 18, but the portal still published reports which can lead to vaccine hesitancy.

Therefore, the court ordered The Wire to remove the articles from their website within 48 hours, and also restrained them from publishing any defamatory articles targeting Bharat Biotech and Covaxin.

Responding to the report, Siddharth Varadarajan alleged that a local Andhra Pradesh court has ordered to take down the 14 articles without serving any notice on the portal. Calling the propaganda articles ‘deeply reported’, he claimed that no change was given to them to refute the ‘false claims’ made by Bharat Biotech.

Ever since Indian pharmaceutical majors like Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India successfully developed and manufactured vaccines against Covid-19, left liberals have launched a sustained attack on them. They have been advocating for supposedly ‘superior’ vaccines made by American pharma giant Pfizer, and have been spreading vaccine-hesitancy by publishing fake reports on made in India vaccines.

Last month, Bharat Biotech had fact-checked several media houses, including The Wire, for spreading lies against Covaxin. The company had refuted a Wire report published in December which had claimed that currently there is no data available on the immune response generated by Covaxin. Bharat Biotech had stated that the data on the immune response generated by Covaxin has been published in several reputed international peer-reviewed journals through 2020 and 2021.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Court orders The Wire to take down 14 articles against Bharat Biotech and Covaxin, not to publish any more defamatory reports

OpIndia Staff -

Two years of Delhi riots: Businesses in the building of key conspirator Tahir Hussain running smoothly while Hindus in the area selling their houses

रवि अग्रहरि -

Karnataka hijab row: HC Chief Justice reiterates the ban on religious dresses in colleges where uniform is prescribed, the order applies only to students

OpIndia Staff -

US Citizen and Kannada actor Chetan Kumar arrested for questioning the credibility of Karnataka HC Judge Krishna Dixit to hear the hijab row

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar Police exposes propaganda in JDU leader Khaleel Alam murder case, accused made the viral video giving communal angle to mislead the investigation

OpIndia Staff -

Activist group India 4 Kashmir condemns the threats and smear campaigns against National Award winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

OpIndia Staff -

Facebook page ‘Mangalore Muslims’ booked for spreading hate message and defending the murder of Hindu activist Harsha

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Madarsa teacher Noorhasan detained for abducting a girl student from Mawan town, had kept her in Gurugram

OpIndia Staff -

Rs 18,000 crore recovered from fugitives Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi and returned to banks: Central govt to SC

OpIndia Staff -

‘You are answerable for seeking withdrawal of cases against terror accused, harassing police officers’: ex-DGP slams Akhilesh Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,205FollowersFollow
25,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com