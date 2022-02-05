Known for her batting exploits and astute captaincy on the cricket field, Indian woman’s cricket captain Mithali Raj on Saturday sent social media users on Twitter into a tizzy after she responded with Narendra Modi as the one leader she looked up to.

Raj had organised a Question and Answer session on Twitter, asking her followers to ask her any question of their liking. When one of the social media users asked her who is the one leader she looked up to, the prolific cricketer responded with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, this was enough for left-wing supporters to unleash a volley of attack against the cricketer. A bevvy of detractors targeted Raj for expressing her admiration for PM Modi.

Social Media users attack Mithali Raj for holding PM Modi

One of the Twitter users who replied to Raj’s tweets said: “Lost my respect.”

Another one said, “Unfollowed you straight away.”

“Oh ma’am shame on u ..See the inflation and cost of essential commodities..,” said yet another Twitter user.

One Twitter user insinuated that cricketers who support PM Modi get paid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son, Jay Shah, who holds an important position in BCCI.

Leftists ‘cancel’ celebrated author Ruskin Bond for praising PM Modi in his new book

‘Cancelling’ famous personalities for their support to PM Modi is a common practice that left-leaning supporters indulge on social media in an attempt to discourage others from expressing their admiration for the Prime Minister.

Earlier in January 2022, Ruskin Bond, the celebrated author, was cancelled by leftists for praising PM Modi in his new book. In his recently released book titled- A Little Book of India: Celebrating 75 Years of Independence, Bond extolled India as an amalgamation of the “physical and spiritual” attributes of India, along with a few words of praise for the leftists’ bête noire- Prime Minister Narendra Modi.