Ruskin Bond, the celebrated author, has released his latest book- A Little Book of India: Celebrating 75 Years of Independence, focusing on India, his home country for the past 84 years. The prominent modern Indian writer of British descent, who is regarded as an icon among Indian writers, is reported to have based his current work on his personal memories and impressions of India.

Despite being one of the most beloved Indian authors of all time and having multiple bestselling works to his credit, the Padma Shri awardee, who has managed to pique a few left-leaning ‘wokes’ on previous occasions, has this time too, irked a few of them on social media. The reason being that his latest book, which he describes as an amalgamation of the “physical and spiritual” attributes of India, has a few words in favour of their bête noire- Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing an excerpt for Ruskin Bond’s latest book “A Little Book of India: Celebrating 75 Years of Independence”, a Twitter user drew attention to how some ‘liberals’ are busy cancelling the ‘Sanghi’ for praising PM Modi in his book.

These so-called ‘liberals’ term all those Indians as ‘Sanghis’ who have exercised their democratic right to vote and voted for the BJP. When they say ‘Sanghi’, they mean any Hindu who is politically assertive about Hindu rights and voted for Narendra Modi.

Many other Twitter users pointed out how these left-leaning ‘wokes’ suffered a meltdown after reading the excerpt for Ruskin Bond’s latest book praising PM Modi.

The excerpt from Ruskin Bond’s latest book which has piqued the Modi-haters on the microblogging site is shared below:

Interestingly Ruskin Bond has also included names of many “outstanding” former Prime Ministers of India like Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, but the inclusion of Narendra Modi’s name is something that has annoyed the chronic Modi haters.

Reacting to these simple words of admiration, some liberals called out Ruskin Bond a ‘Sanghi’.

It’s worth noting that Ruskin Bond had also gotten on the wrong side of these Modi critics on Twitter for endorsing PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan in 2018.

Meanwhile, in the introduction of his latest book, the 87-year-old author has written: “This little book does not claim to be a political or historical analysis of events, although I have dwelt on the highlights of the last 75 years of India’s progress to maturity as a nation. It is a record of some of my memories and impressions of this unique land — of its rivers and forests, literature and culture, sights, sounds and colours — an amalgamation of the physical and spiritual.”

“We celebrate our freedom in different ways. I celebrate it with the written word,” he added.

Ruskin Bond has paid respect to the country that has been his home for 84 years in his latest book, “A Little Book of India: Celebrating 75 Years of Independence,” which is drawn on his own experiences and impressions of India.

The book, which combines India’s “physical and spiritual” characteristics, promises to send readers on a nostalgic and devotional journey.

Penguin Random House India is the publisher (PRHI) of Ruskin Bond’s latest book which is priced at around Rs 250 and is presently available for sale in online and offline stores.