Delhi Police Special Cell officers associated with the investigation related to IED recovered in Seemapuri on Thursday and in Ghazipur last month have confirmed that a motorcycle has been found parked in the parking lot of Dilshad Garden metro station, near the four-storey building in Old Seemapuri from where the IED was recovered and destroyed on Thursday, 17th February 2022. This motorcycle, which was stolen in the year 2020, the officials suspect, was used by the persons who allegedly planted the improvised explosive device (IED) at the Ghazipur Flower Market on January 14.

Special Cell of Delhi Police recovered a bike, stolen in 2020, parked in the parking lot of Dilshad Garden metro station, which, they suspect, was used to take the IED recovered at Ghazipur flower market last month. pic.twitter.com/syv5ticgFd — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2022

The discovery, according to officers, has highlighted a direct link between the two IEDs, and police are now investigating if local support was provided to a “Pakistan-backed terror outfit” that allegedly plotted terror attacks across Delhi.

Delhi Police establish links between IEDs recovered in Seemapuri and Ghaziabad flower market

Soon after the IED was recovered from a locked room on the second floor of the Old Seemapuri building, that was left in a bag similar to the one found with an explosive device in Ghazipur, the Shahdara police conducted a search in the area, and it was then they who discovered an unclaimed motorbike parked in a lane near the building, according to a senior police officer.

“The same motorcycle was captured by CCTV cameras at the Ghazipur flower market. Two suspects were seen riding the bike and carrying the IED bag, which they placed near gate number 1 of the flower market. The Shahdara police alerted the special cell officers who are investigating the IED case and handed over the motorcycle to them for further probe,” said the senior officer who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said on Friday, that the recovered IEDs were created with the aim of carrying out blasts in public locations and added that such planning and execution would be impossible without local assistance.

“We are trying to pre-empt any such incident in Delhi and expose all local and foreign networks,” Asthana said, adding that the IEDs recovered from Ghazipur and Old Seemapuri also appeared similar.

IED containing ammonium nitrate and RDX recovered from a house in Seemapuri

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the Delhi police special cell and a bomb squad from the Seemapuri area of Delhi on 17th February 2022 in the evening. The police had received a call in the afternoon about a suspicious bag near a house in the Seemapuri area, after which the teams had rushed to the spot. NSG was also called to examine the contents of the bag.

This IED recovered days before the second anniversary of the Delhi riots against CAA that took place on 25th February 2020, is seen in connection with the 3 KG of IED that was found on 17th January 2022 in the Ghazipur mandi area.

It may be recalled that the Delhi Police, which has been probing into the improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from the Ghazipur flower market on Friday, January 14 had revealed on January 17 that the explosive was part of the 24 bombs shipment that was sent to Pakistan backed terrorist sleeper cells or criminal gangs by the terror state of Pakistan. The cache was sent either through land or via a sea route, said a Delhi police officer.

According to reports, these IEDs were smuggled across the border to Indian sleeper modules and criminal gangs. This IED recovery has been linked to a terror module that had connections with Dawood Ibrahim and was busted by Delhi Police in September 2021, with arrests in Mumbai, Lucknow, Allahabad, and Delhi.