Delhi Police, which has been probing into the improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from the Ghazipur flower market on Friday, January 14 revealed that the explosive was part of the 24 bombs shipment that was sent to Pakistan backed terrorist sleeper cells or criminal gangs by the terror state of Pakistan. The cache was sent either through land or via a sea route, said a Delhi police officer.

The police are further anticipating that the other devices discovered recently in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab must be a part of the same shipment. It is also believed that some devices may have been smuggled into Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, these IEDs were smuggled across the border to Indian sleeper modules and criminal gangs. This IED recovery has been linked to a terror module that had connections with Dawood Ibrahim and was busted by Delhi Police in September 2021, with arrests in Mumbai, Lucknow, Allahabad, and Delhi.

Officers with the Delhi Police believe the IED shipment arrived in India around last Independence. While the Delhi Security agencies are working to recover further IEDs from the same shipment, HT has learned that a number of these explosives have also made their way into Gujarat via the water route and into UP via the land route.

“It appears that radicalized elements in India are being tasked from across the borders to plant devices at pre-fixed targets or use local criminal elements to do the job; a nationwide alert has been issued so that a terror strike is averted,” said a senior security official on condition of anonymity.

One of the top officials of Delhi Police, who asked not to be named, also revealed the Ghazipur device was a tiffin bomb with three kilogrammes of RDX and a secondary charge of ammonium nitrate. The weapon was concealed in a steel tiffin filled with nails and ball bearings and could be detonated remotely.

Cache of explosives including Tiffin bombs, IED, recovered from Delhi, Srinagar, Punjab and Odisha

On Friday, January 14, OpIndia reported that the Police in the states of Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi recovered explosives that were about to explode and cause huge damage from their respective states. The security establishment in New Delhi had discovered 3 kg of explosives, including RDX and ammonium nitrate, a timer device, an electric detonator and some shrapnel from an unattended bag at East Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market. The NSG conducted a controlled explosion to neutralise the IED. Around 1.5 kg of explosive material was found, a sizeable quantity capable of dealing heavy damage.

On the same day, the Malkangiri police in Odisha had also detected a huge cache of explosives in the erstwhile cut-off area near the Andhra Pradesh – Odisha border.

The Amritsar Police also on Friday seized IED weighing about 5 kgs from a village near the Wagha-Attari border.

Delhi police busts multi-state Pakistan-organised terror module linked to Dawood Ibrahim

The police have now revealed that the caches of explosives might be connected to the multi-state Pakistan-organised terror module that was busted by Delhi Police in September 2021. The terror module was reportedly linked to dreaded gangster Dawood Ibrahim, who is accused of carrying out the 1993 bombs blasts in Mumbai and is reportedly living in Pakistan.

The Delhi police had then arrested 6 terrorists from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 2 of whom had received training in Pakistan. Explosives and firearms had also been recovered from the terrorists in the multi-state operation.

The terrorists had formed 2 teams, one of them being coordinated by Dawood Ibrahim’s brother, Anees Ibrahim, the Delhi Police Special Cell said in the press conference. The responsibility of this group was to get the arms and ammunition into India from across the border and conceal it here. The other team was tasked to facilitate funding through Hawala.