The narrative of ‘dara hua Musalman’ or ‘scared Muslim’ has become common for the so-called ‘secular-liberals’ of the country. However, the peddling of Muslim victimhood has a stark political intention and it often ignores the actual victims.

Ahsan Rao, a youth from Deoband, Uttar Pradesh is being abused and being called ‘su*r’, dog, h**ami ka bacha and more. He is being threatened with questions like ‘what will happen to you when Bhaiya comes, and Yogi will go to the Math’?”

Notably, the results of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be announced on March 10, 2022. In the first phase of the elections, voting will take place on 58 seats in 11 districts, including the Deoband seat of district Saharanpur, on February 10. Out of a total of 3.5 lakh voters, there are 1.25 lakh Muslim voters on that seat.

Who is threatening Ahsan Rao?

According to Ahsan, he is getting threats from streets, villages and abroad. He gets abused whenever he leaves the house or posts anything on social media. The reason behind the continuous abuse is that he raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ during a rally in Saharanpur in December 2021. Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had addressed the rally.

Speaking to OpIndia, Ahsan said, “After the video of raising slogans went viral, I started receiving calls including from Pakistan, Dubai and Qatar. They told me to become Wasim Rizvi or apologize. What should I apologize for?”

“In my village, some people started protesting against me. Now I got security, but as soon as I leave the house, people start shouting, ‘this is the same pig, dog and bastard who raised the slogans of Jai Shri Ram’.” When asked who these people were, Ahsan said, “They are people from our society. Wherever I go, they abuse me. Everyone is waiting for Bhaiya (Akhilesh Yadav) to come back in power. If the government changes, they will take revenge. They are also trying to mislead my father, family members, relatives and everyone associated with me. Is it wrong to praise the country where I live?”

Two types of Muslims: One believes in APJ Abdul Kalam, other follows Kasab

He told OpIndia, “I have also studied Islam and Quran Sharif from Darul Uloom. I do not know which Islam they have studied. Islam tells you to love the country where you live. One will achieve paradise if he sacrifices his life for the country. Today, there are two types of Muslims. People like me follow Abdul Kalam. The others believe in Kasab. Kalam Sahib (Former President APJ Abdul Kalam) took the country to new heights. Every Indian is proud of him. But some people rejoice over Kasab. These are the same people who made fun of CDS Rawat’s demise. These are the people who oppose me. I believe we should be loyal to our country. This is what Islam says. I am ready to sacrifice my life for my country. “

Ulema Mufti Asad Qasmi of Deoband had threatened Ahsan to remove him from Islam. When OpIndia asked Ahsan about it, he said, “Did Mufti Sahib impose any fatwa on those who chant ‘Jai Bhim’? Only Ahsan is being targeted.” He added after he started receiving threats, local administration and BJP leaders came in his support. Brijesh Singh, outgoing MLA and BJP candidate from Deoband for the upcoming Assembly elections, warned people who were threatening. Ahsan denied getting any such assurance from other parties, Darul Uloom or Madani family that has a deep influence on Muslims in the region.

He claimed, “Madani sahib never come forward in any matter. There are a lot of people like him who are not coming out. However, they trick and mislead people to get their work done. Owaisi was not allowed to come to Darul Uloom, but the nephew of Madani is contesting election from Owaisi’s party. If Ahsan or anyone else had fought from AIMIM, they would have opposed it. But now, as a family member is contesting, they are fine with it. Where is it written in Islam that one can issue a fatwa on others but not on one’s self?”

‘As long as I am alive, I will chant Jai Shri Ram’

Ahsan said those who are opposing him are the same who go to Pakistan via Africa. They get money from abroad. They have been licking the boots of Congress for 70 years. They act on their instructions. He said, “If that was not the case, why Muslims in BSP are okay with Jai Bhim, Muslim leaders with RLD could celebrate Chaudhary Charan Singh, but Muslims with BJP-Sangh are not allowed to chant Jai Shri Ram?”

He said, “The Muslims who are educated, youth and aware for the nation, are with BJP.” When asked he regrets chanting slogans that resulted in his relatives distancing themselves from him, he replied, “I do not regret any such thing. As long as I am alive, I will keep chanting Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”