In a sensational revelation, over 2000 donation boxes for Pakistan based Islamic organisation Dawat-e-Islami, which has inspired terror activities in recent times, have been found in Ahmedabad itself. The same was reported in Gujarat-based local daily Sandesh.

As per the report, the money collected in the donation boxes is sent to Pakistan from where it is routed back to India via Dubai under the guise of providing Islamic education to Muslims but it is used to brainwash them instead. Maulana Usmani, whose name has come up as an accused in the Kishan Bharwad murder case, is believed to be running a centre of Dawat-e-Islami.

Delhi-based accused Maulana Usmani has been working towards the goal of Ghazwa-e-Hind, that is turning India into an Islamic state.

The Islamic organisation is based out of Karachi, Pakistan and has branches across the world. It was founded in 1981 by Maulana Abu Bilal Muhammad Ilyas Attari and was started as a revivalist organisation inspired by Sufi doctrines. Except, it has since developed into an extremist Islamist outfit with brazen terror links.

Recently in 2020, one of the terrorists who were involved in the Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris named DIE founder Ilyas Attari as his guide. A Pakistani terrorist named Md Ashraf, who was arrested in Delhi in October 2021 was also found to be linked with this organisation.

As per the Sandesh report, the money collected in hundreds of donation boxes across Ahmedabad is sent to Pakistan and through various hawala means is routed to India through Dubai.

The anti-terrorism squad team had visited Jamalpur with Maulvi Ayyub, one of the accused in Kishan Bharwad case who had allegedly provided the gun to the killers. The ATS team also searched his house near Hotel Riyaz in Jamalpur. They have seized a book ‘Jazba-e-Shahadat’ written by Maulvi Ayyub in Hindi and in Gujarati. They also confiscated an airgun he had which he used to practice shooting on.

Over and above, the accused, Shabbir alias Saba Chopra, Imtiyaz Pathan, Maulana Ayyub Jawrawala, Azim Sama and Qamar Ghani Usmani and others are charged under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) and GUJCTOC (Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Unorganised Crime) Act.

On 25th January, 2022, Dhandhuka youth Kishan Bharwad was shot dead by two men on a bike over alleged blasphemy. He had shared a post on social media which contained image of Prophet Muhammad. Any visual depiction of Prophet Muhammad is blasphemy and Islamists believe a person who commits such blasphemy should be killed. Further investigation in the case has revealed that the murder was likely part of a larger conspiracy.