Saturday, February 26, 2022
HomeNews ReportsFact Check: Old image of a food truck from Canada passed off as Sikhs...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Fact Check: Old image of a food truck from Canada passed off as Sikhs offering Langar in Ukraine

An image of a free food truck launched in Canada in August 2018 has gone viral on social media lately, with users claiming that it is from Ukraine.

OpIndia Staff
Ukraine crisis
Social media websites are awash with an image of a free food truck in Canada claiming it to be from Ukraine
27

Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a picture of a food truck operated by Sikhs has been doing the rounds on the internet. The claim that is being bandied about with the picture is that Sikhs are operating a ‘Langar’ and serving food to the embattled people in Ukraine in the midst of a war. 

Ukraine crisis
Source: Twitter

In the picture, a food truck could be seen, along with people who are eating food. On the food truck it is written: “Guru Nanak’s Langar, Good Bye Hunger.” 

The picture has gone viral on social media platforms, with a large number of netizens, including notable ones, sharing it to highlight how Sikhs are helping feed Ukrainians at a time when their country is under attack from the Russian forces. 

Anti-rape activist Yogita Bhayana shared the picture to claim the food truck is being operated in Ukraine. 

Ukraine crisis
Source: Twitter

Similarly, several other social media users took to Twitter to claim that Sikhs have started a ‘Langar’ in war-ravaged Ukraine. 

Ukraine crisis
Source: Twitter
Ukraine crisis
Source: Twitter
Ukraine crisis
Source: Twitter

The image went instantly viral on social media websites at a time when the situation on ground in Ukraine is precarious, with people fleeing towards safer locations in the wake of the Russian invasion.

Is the picture of a food truck operated by Sikhs from Ukraine?

Contrary to the claims made by social media that Sikhs are operating a ‘Langar’ through a food truck in Ukraine, it is, in reality, an old picture from Canada that is being passed off as recent. 

The picture is of Canada’s first free food truck, launched more than three years ago, in August 2018. The picture was shared by a social media user @WeTheSikhs on 6 August 2018.

“Canada’s first Free Food Truck – Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s LANGAR – Goodbye Hunger. Everybody is welcome here regardless of Faith, Gender, Age, Caste or Status,” the tweet by We The Sikhs said.

Russia launches ‘military operations’ against Ukraine

On Thursday (February 24), Russian President Vladimir Putin announced limited military operations against Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine.

Putin had added explicitly that Moscow did not plan on occupying Ukraine. He said the military action he announced would seek to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s border guard agency, the Russian military entered the country from neighbouring Belarus. The Russian forces crossed Belarus to enter Ukraine from the North, said Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Northern border forces in Ukraine have come under attack by Russian troops.

On Friday, a day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, the President of the Eastern European country, Volodymyr Zelensky, informed on Friday (February 25) that a total of 137 people (including civilians) were killed in Russian military strikes.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,603FollowersFollow
25,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com