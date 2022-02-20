Here is what the song 'Muslim Qoam ki Beti' means

In recent times, a song has acquired popularity among young Muslim girls in the country that praises Muslim women’s purdahs. The song portrays the pride of a Muslim woman when she wears a veil. This song has gone viral in recent times, and it has acquired even greater popularity after the hijab controversy in Karnataka.

The song is now used by young Muslim girls to promote Islamic veils, by performing dances on the song at public events.

I am Muslim Qaum ki Beti.

I am Queen of Jannat ki Hours

I dress in full black parda.

I do Tauba for not wearing black parda so far.

Not doing Parda is way of Kafir.

Those who don’t do parda are Satanic.



The song essentially promotes Muslim women’s burqas, which cover their entire bodies, including their eyes. The actual name of the song is “Main Bhi Parda Karungi”. It is written by Mufti Kausar Roohani and sung by Zainab Roohani. It is produced by Roohani Media which is based in Pakistan. The following are translations of some of the lyrics used in the song.

Main Muslim Qoam ki beti hun, main parda karti hun

Allah rasul ke huqmon ki, main parwaah karti hun

Main muslim qoam ki beti hun main parda karti hun

I am a woman of Muslim faith, hence I do put a veil

I do worry about the orders of the prophet

I am a woman of Muslim faith, hence I do put a veil

Mere rab ki taar pardah ai, mere nabi ki chaahat parda hai

Paigaam jahaan ko ye dungi, main waada karti hun

My god wants a veil for me, my prophet wants a veil for me

I’ll convey this message to the world, I do hereby promise

Parde mein rehna hi meri haya ki quwat hai, parde mein rehna hi mere husn ki zinat hai

Fitnon se bara’at pardah hai, Quran ki hidayat pardah hai

Jannat ki khud ko hooron ki main malqa karti hun, main muslim qoam ki beti hun main parda karti hun

To live under the veil is the strength of my decency, to live under the veil is the beauty of my body

Veil provides safety from calamities, the advice of the Quran is a veil

I am the queen among the beautiful women in heaven, I am a woman of Muslim faith, hence I do put a veil

Aaghaz gunahon ka nazron se hota hai, ehsaas sazaon ka kabron se hota hai

Ab tak kiye gunahon ki main tauba karti hun, main muslim qoam ki beti hun main parda karti hun

The criminal activity starts with eyes, the realization of crime happens with graves

I do repent for the previous mistakes of my life, I am a woman of Muslim faith, hence I do put a veil

Kuffar ki aadat hai be dharmo aba rehna, shaitani bagawat hai besharmo haya rehna

Kuffar ke harbe jhaanso ki main chinta karti hun, main muslim qoam ki beti hun main parda karti hun

It is the habit of disbelievers (non-Muslims) to stay without faith, it is a rebellious evil to stay without decency

I am worried about the traps of disbelievers (non-Muslims), I am a woman of Muslim faith, hence I do put a veil

About the song “Muslim Qoam Ki Beti”

This song has gained the attention of people all around the internet. Also, this has been performed at various schools in Pakistan and India too.

The song initially appeared on Roohani Media’s YouTube channel in February 2020. Pakistan is the location of this channel. Following that, the song was adopted by a number of schools and colleges in Pakistan for use in their local performances.

Soon the trend spread to India, and it was performed at various events in different places in the country. According to a video posted on YouTube last year, one such performance took place at Kid’s Zone Academy at Khona Sona Pur. The event was organised on 26 January 2021, and the video of the same was uploaded on 3 February 2021.

Chronologically, another video with a performance on the same song was uploaded on February 5, 2021, on YouTube from Pakistan. This performance happened in Genius Grammar School that is in Lahore in Pakistan.

Similarly, another video with the same performance and song was uploaded on YouTube on 7 April 2021. As per the description of the video, it was performed in Madarsa Abu Bakar Siddique Mau Aima Allahabad Uttar Pradesh on 26 March 2021.

Another recent video was uploaded on 30 August 2021. This video has no description of the performance and the venue but looking at the poster in the video, one can find that it was shot in Sindagi Taluka in Bijapur District in Karnataka.

The Roohani Media YouTube channel

The Roohani media channel on YouTube is based in Pakistan and its About section on the channel shows “A Channel of Islamic activities”. It joined YouTube on 25 March 2017. Going further and finding more in the content, it can be found that the channel has videos of fundamentally Islamic ideas.

The most recent video on the channel has the Title “Muavia se pyaar mujhe.”

A video uploaded on July 4, 2021, has the title, “Bakra Eid Qurbani Qalam.” This video is based on the sacrifice of animals on the day of Eid. The video has a song sung by small kids who say that they will get different animals for sacrifice. It also portrays a cow being brought to be slaughtered on the day of Eid.

Another video on the channel is about Kashmir. It says “Yeh Mera Kashmir Hai.”

People’s attention was drawn to the video song portraying Muslim females wearing burqas after the hijab controversy in Karnataka drew national notice.