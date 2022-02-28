On Monday, i.e February 28, a group of unidentified miscreants threw an objectionable thing suspected to be meat inside the Kalibari Durga Temple located in Phulbaria of Rajmahal police station area in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand, raising tensions in the region, a report published in Live Hindustan said.

The temple authorities called up the local police and informed them about the incident, following which SDO Roshan Sah, Police Inspector Rajiv Ranjan, Rajmahal police station in-charge Praneet Patel, Teenpahar police station in-charge Anupam Prakash and Radhanagar police station in-charge Kundan Kant Vimal rushed to the spot. However, even before their arrival, a local resident, sensing soaring tensions in the region, prudently removed the objectionable thing from inside the temple. Following the incident, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers swarmed outside the temple and demanded the police to nab the culprits.

A meeting organised between locals, police officials and members of VHP arrived at the conclusion of settling the matter amicably and not allowing the incident to vitiate the prevailing harmony in the town. The police have been asked to identify the culprits and initiate strict action against them.

Meanwhile, the temple has been thoroughly cleaned following the incident after temple authorities alleged that the objectionable thing had sullied the premises.

The station in-charge assured the locals that police will file a case in this regard. People associated with the temple have been asked to lodge a complaint with the police station. SDO Roshan Kumar Sah said such incidents are unacceptable and action will be taken against the culprits. He further added that the situation is now under control and there is peace and harmony in the region. The District Magistrate has ordered the deployment of police officials near Kalibari Durga Temple to ensure law and order is maintained, and there is no escalation of tensions in the area.