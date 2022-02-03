Thursday, February 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJindal Global Law School professor peddles anti-India rhetoric, tells students that J&K is 'India...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Jindal Global Law School professor peddles anti-India rhetoric, tells students that J&K is ‘India occupied Kashmir’

The bio of Prof. Arijeet Ghosh on the school's website says he was also part of the 21st Law Commission of India as a consultant.

OpIndia Staff
Jindal Global Law School
Arijeet Ghosh is an assitant professor at the Jindal Global Law School
75

A video of an ongoing classroom session at the Jindal Global Law School has surfaced on the Internet in which a professor is seen ranting about Kashmir being a territory “occupied by India”. Identified as Arijeet Ghosh, the Assistant Professor who is a faculty at the Law school who is seen giving his opinion on Kashmir being a ‘contentious issue’ in a class that reportedly took place on September 9, 2021.

In the screen recording of the video, shared by columnist Shefali Vaidya on Twitter, during the class of BA LLB course at the Jindal Global Law School, the assistant professor is seen answering a question by his student. He says. “Yes, it has never happened and that is why Kashmir always remains a contentious issue…And if you want my opinion, I call Jammu and Kashmir to be India-occupied-Kashmir although India tries to say it is Indian territory and Indian-administered-Kashmir. I’ll definitely think it is an aspect of occupation, which is what Kashmiris also say.”

After a while trying to replug his opinion, he said, “I am not going into that, it is an emotive issue right..? We see Sunny Deol screaming on the border saying Doodh mangoge to Kheer Denge, Kashmir mangoge to Cheer denge (If you ask us milk, we will give you custard. If you ask us Kashmir, you will be sliced)” With a goofy grin, the unapologetic professor tried to cover it up saying, “There is a lot of emotional aspect to Kashmir and hence I am not going into that…”

The bio of Prof. Arijeet Ghosh on the school’s website says he was also part of the 21st Law Commission of India as a consultant. With a specialisation in Human Rights in LLM from University College, London, Ghosh has worked with think tanks, ‘Human Rights Initiatives’ besides being an assistant professor at the Jindal Global Law School.

In an earlier development, the school was caught in controversy in a similar incident regarding the syllabus of the Political Science course. The course manual of the Political Science course taught in the school had topics calling the Indian state ‘oppressive’ while talking about the revolutionary struggle in India. In another segment, Claims of ‘Rise of Hindu Authoritarianism’ were also made. The issue was pointed out by Shefali Vaidya on Twitter when she was seen asking for an explanation from Naveen Jindal, the industrialist who runs the school.

This is not the first time when anti-Indian rhetorics like these have come out of Jindal classrooms. The Anti-India and Hinduphobic apologia runs deep in private university campuses like Jindal Global Law school. Earlier, another faculty from the same institution, Shruti Pandey had associated Untouchability with the Hindu religion as a necessary practice.

In a video that had gone viral on social media, Shruti Pandey was heard as saying, “My professor Upendra Bakshi, who taught in the law school, used to say that every Hindu practices untouchability…Initially, when he said that, I didn’t think so… But it is true, guys. Go back and look at yourself and how you practice untouchability in quiet, invisible ways that we don’t even understand.”

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJindal Law School, law school admissions, India kashmir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,121FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com