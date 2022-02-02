Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Modi government of using Judiciary, Election Commission, Pegasus as instruments of destroying the voice of the Union of states.

“The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states,” Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha while speaking on Motion of Thanks to President’s address during Budget session 2022.

#WATCH | “The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states,” says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/BQzxXf9VM7 — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

However, soon after the Gandhi scion raised aspersions on the judiciary, election commission and branded them as puppets of the central government, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned his statements and asked the Wayanad MP to apologise to the nation. Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, “Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC. These are vital institutions of our democracy. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC.”

Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC.



These are vital institutions of our democracy.



Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC. https://t.co/FJk2EPpBq5 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 2, 2022

Besides, the former Congress president also tried to corner the Centre on the issue of China and Pakistan. Stating that the Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do, Gandhi accused the central government of bringing China and Pakistan together. “The single biggest strategic goal of India’s foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together,” he proclaimed.

“Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India,” Gandhi added.