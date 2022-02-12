Amidst the raging hijab controversy in Karnataka, a video has been doing the rounds on Twitter with claims that a group of Muslim youths have brutally beaten up a youth named Nagaraj. The incident has reportedly taken place during the Hijab protests in the Harihar First Grade College campus in Davanagere district, Karnataka. Six people have reportedly been arrested after the incident.

In the video, being shared online, a group of stick welding youths can be seen attacking a youth, who has been identified by social media users as one Nagaraj.

Nagaraj, who sits in one corner of the street, is mercilessly beaten and kicked by the enraged bunch of youths. The youths can then be heard shouting in their local language before fleeing the scene, leaving Nagaraj injured on the street.

It may be noted that the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in Davanagere and Harihar till midnight on Friday after many incidents of violence have been reported from the twin cities amid the ongoing hijab row in the state.

On February 11, OpIndia reported another incidence of violence in the Malebennur town of Davangere district wherein a Muslim mob attacked a person and stabbed him for allegedly uploading a post against hijab on his WhatsApp status.

According to the reports, Dileep Malagimane, who runs a store near Gigali circle in Malebennur town, was attacked by a mob of 300 persons from the Muslim community, who dragged him out of the store and brutally attacked him over a post he had uploaded on WhatsApp wherein supported the ban on hijab.

The enraged mob assaulted the police officials, who had rushed to the spot to rescue the victim.

A few policemen, who rushed to Dileep’s rescue, were also manhandled. The police have now registered cases against the mob and have arrested a few of them.

In a similar incident in Nallur village of Davangere district, another mob of Muslims have attacked a person and his 60-year-old mother for their alleged posts on social media on the hijab controversy. The 25-year-old Naveen and his 60-year-old mother Sarojamma were assaulted by the mob, who ransacked their house.

The CCTV image has captured the incident that shows how angry Muslims carrying weapons were marching towards the residence of Naveen.

On Tuesday, February 8, the police fired teargas shells and carried out a baton charge to quell the violent mob in the Harihar First Grade College campus in Davanagere district. According to eyewitnesses, several policemen and students were injured in the violent incident. Many two-wheelers have been damaged and a tense situation prevails in the Davanagere town. Police have been deployed at all sensitive places.

On Monday night, the town was also rocked by protests in response to an offensive social media post. The incident turned communal when ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans were raised. However, the situation was quickly brought under control by the police.