Kia Motors in soup for pro-terror post by their Pakistani dealer

Pakistan celebrates 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on 5th February to show support to Islamic terrorists and Kashmiri separatists operating from Indian soil.

OpIndia Staff
After South Korean automobile manufacturer – Hyundai Motor Company courted controversy after its Pakistani subsidiary called for the disintegration of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India, its sister-company Kia Motors Corporation also got in trouble after its dealer in Pakistan’s Hyderabad made similar such post.

In a tweet, the Kia Crossroads showroom situated in Hyderabad, Pakistan, has tweeted in support of so-called Kashmir Day and claimed that it stands for the freedom of Kashmir.

“We stand United for the freedom of Kashmir. #KashmirDay #5Feb,” tweeted Kia Motors on Saturday.

Kia Motors’ dealer’s tweet from 5th February 2022

Following the display of arrogance by a Kia dealership in Pakistan, netizens in India got enraged against Kia for calling the country’s disintegration. Social media users questioned the Indian counterpart as well as the parent company whether they endorse the views of the Pakistani dealer.

One user said he would sell his car after Kia wanted freedom for Kashmir.

Another user said it was wrong for Kia to take sides on Kashmir, a place where genocides of Hindus took place in 1990.

Likewise, several Indians called for a boycott of Kia, along with Hyundai and said that the nation’s pride was more important than petty business considerations.

Meanwhile, demands to boycott Kia have been gaining momentum on social media.

Hyundai India blocks netizens after they question whether they endorse their Pakistani counterpart’s views on Kashmir:

On Saturday (February 5), automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Company courted controversy after the firm’s Pakistani venture called for the disintegration of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India.

Strangely, as Indian netizens asked Hyundai India to tweet in support of India and questioned whether they endorsed the tweet of Hyundai Pakistan, Hyundai India started blocking those Indians on Twitter.

The Pakistani handle posted the contentious tweet, seeking the secession of Indian territory, on the occasion of “Kashmir Solidarity Day”. It is a national holiday observed annually on February 5 to show support to Islamic terrorists and Kashmiri separatists operating from Indian soil.

Indian netizens were miffed at the brazen interference in India’s geopolitical affairs and dissemination of Pakistani government propaganda by the South Korean automotive manufacturer. However, on questioning Hyundai India whether it endorsed the stand of Hyundai Pakistan, the firm responded by blocking the Indian netizens.

Meanwhile, Hyundai in Pakistan eventually deleted the tweet and its Indian counterpart protected its account and made the tweets private.

 

