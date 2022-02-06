Sunday, February 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHyundai India blocks netizens after they question whether they endorse their Pakistani counterpart's views...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Hyundai India blocks netizens after they question whether they endorse their Pakistani counterpart’s views on Kashmir

Hyundai Pakistan had posted messages on various social media platforms on the occasion of Pakistan govt sponsored Kashmiri Solidarity Day on February 5

OpIndia Staff
Hyundai India blocks users after they question tweet of its Pakistani counterpart
Contentious tweet by Hyundai Pakistan
5

On Saturday (February 5), automobile manufacturer Hyundai Motor Company courted controversy after the firm’s Pakistani dealership called for the disintegration of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India. And when Indian netizens asked Hyundai India to tweet in support of India and questioned whether they endorse the tweet of Hyundai Pakistan, Hyundai India started blocking those Indians on Twitter.

It all started when in a tweet, Hyundai Pakistan Official (@PakistanHyundai) wrote, “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom.” The tweet was accompanied by a picture of a boat in Dal lake and the word ‘Kashmir’ juxtaposed with a barbed wire.

The Pakistani handle posted the contentious tweet, seeking for the secession of Indian territory, on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’. It is a national holiday that is observed annually on February 5 to show support to Islamic terrorists and Kashmiri separatists, operating from Indian soil.

Screengrab of the tweet by Hyundai Pakistan Official

A similar post was uploaded on the official Facebook handle of Hyundai Pakistan.

Screengrab of the Facebook post of Hyundai Pakistan

It was also posted on the Instagram account of Hyundai Pakistan, which still remains on the portal.

Indian netizens were miffed at the brazen interference in India’s geopolitical affairs and dissemination of Pakistani government propaganda by the South Korean automotive manufacturer. However, on questioning Hyundai India whether it endorsed the stand of Hyundai Pakistan, the firm responded by blocking the Indian netizens.

Twitter user (@kansaratva) wrote, “Hello, Hyundai, this is not going to help. Fire your team in India and that other country.” While tagging the official Hyundai Worldwide Twitter handle, he shared a screenshot of being blocked by the Indian dealership of the company. He was blocked after he had said that Hyundai India should put an ad for Akhand Bharat in response to the Hyundai Pakistan’s post.

Hyundai India blocked Indian Twitter users who questioned its counterpart’s tweet on Kashmir

Another Twitter user (@cheshiyercat), who was also blocked by the automotive manufacturer, pointed out how Hyundai India had been on a blocking spree after Indian Twitter users slammed the company for the post by Hyundai Pakistan.

“One tweet being critical about Hynduai and they block me. Hyundai Global, thank you for showing how your system work. Only feedback allowed by your system time to say #BoycottHyundai”, wrote another user.

Similarly, several other users have reported they were blocked by Hyundai India for questioning Hyundai’s Pakistan’s post on Kashmir solidarity day.

Meanwhile, demands to boycott Hyundai India have been gaining momentum on social media. Several users are reaching out to the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking stringent action against the South Korean automotive manufacturer.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,067FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com