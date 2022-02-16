Libya hosts its first ever beauty pageant for chickens

In the first of a kind event, Libya on Tuesday organised a beauty pageant for chickens in its capital Tripoli. The fascinating event was attended and appreciated by visitors from all over the country who were astonished to see plenty of chicken breeds from all over the world in one place.

According to the reports, the event was aimed at promoting professional chicken breeders and also to provide an opportunity for the youth to understand the craft of breeding birds. The chickens that participated in the event were judged on the basis of their colour, size, shape, and shine of feathers.

The event supervisor, Khaled Diab said that the event saw a gathering of ornamental chicken breeders. “This is a great profession that has taken youth away from negativity and wars. I hope the officials will support the youth in this field”, he was quoted adding that the birds that took part in the event were worthy of participating in international competitions as well.

Prices of the competing chickens ranged from $50 to $800. One of the chicken breeders who won the competition had participated with the Brahma Chicken breed. He said that he received the highest percentage of votes, 93.8%. Describing the Brahma Chicken breed he stated that the chicken had won because of its softness and the shine of the feathers.

Libya has been in a war-like situation since 2011 pertaining to the humanitarian crisis and political-military instability occurring in the country. The first civil war lasted for 8 months in the year 2011 and the latest one was a multi-sided civil war that lasted from 2014 to 2020.

The organizers of the chicken beauty pageant in Libya intended to redirect the youth’s attention from the negativity and the ongoing conflict in the country. According to the reports, Chicken beauty pageants are common and quite popular in Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia and Malaysia but this was the first time when a country in Africa hosted the beauty pageant for chickens.