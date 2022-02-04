Friday, February 4, 2022
Updated:

Mahua Moitra makes false claims in Parliament, says Govt ‘replaced’ Urdu with Hindi as official language of Jammu and Kashmir

The Loksabha had introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill in 2020 to declare certain languages as official languages of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The bill declared Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English as the official languages to be used for the official purposes of the union territory.

OpIndia Staff
Mahua Moitra says govt imposed Hindi in J&K and replaced Urdu
Mahua Moitra in Parliament on February 3 (Image Source- Twitter)
5

On Thursday, February 3, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was seen creating a ruckus in the parliament by accusing the ruling BJP government of ‘altering history’. In her speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President, the Trinamool Congress leader said that the BJP government wants to ‘alter the history’, they fear the future and mistrust the present.

She termed the ruling government as ‘hateful forces’ and said that the mention of freedom fighters in the President’s address is nothing but a ‘lip service’. Moitra also spoke blatant lies and spread false information regarding the languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

Moitra claims Central govt ‘replaced’ Urdu with Hindi in Jammu and Kashmir’s official language

She alleged that the government had made attempts to remove Tipu Sultan from the history books whose springing tiger was insignia of Netaji’s Indian National Army (INA). Connecting the Urdu link to her page, she claimed that the government had removed Urdu and imposed Hindi as the first and official language of Jammu and Kashmir. “INA’s motto was three Urdu words – Etihaad, Etmad and Kurbani (Unity, Trust and sacrifice). This is the same Urdu language that this government is so delighted to replace with Hindi as the first and official language of Jammu and Kashmir,” she noted.

The false claims by Moitra went viral over the internet with netizens terming it as a ‘plethora of lies’ she has peddled against the government. Political commentator Sunanda Vashisht sharply criticised the TMC MP, especially for her ‘Urdu replaced with Hindi in Jammu and Kashmir official language’ comment.

Vashisht, who has her roots from Jammu and Kashmir slammed Moitra saying that Urdu was never their language and that it was imposed upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Our languages are primarily Kashmiri, Dogri and many other languages and dialects. Urdu is not our language. Ask yourself why Urdu was imposed on us?”, she said.

Further in the series of tweets, she added that the Hindi language has not replaced anything, rather the Kashmiri language was given recognition officially after 7 decades. “Urdu is not the mother tongue of anybody in J&K”, she reiterated.

‘Urdu was imposed on the people of Jammu and Kashmir, nobody in the state spoke Urdu’ says Kashmiri journalist

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul stated that Hindi was not being imposed on J&K but in fact Urdu was. In his tweets, he suggested the TMC MP learn the history of Jammu and Kashmir and some basics about Kashmiri and Dogri before making embarrassing claims in the Parliament. “Illiteracy is common among a section of Indian politicians. But such blatant confidence in spreading lies is a new one”, he tweeted.

Government in 2020 had declares Hindi, English, Urdu, Dogri and Kashmiri as the official languages in J&K, Moitra was lying in the Parliament

The Loksabha had introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill in 2020 to declare certain languages as official languages of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The bill declared Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English as the official languages to be used for the official purposes of the union territory. In reality, Urdu was never ‘replaced’ with Hindi, as Moitra claimed, but Hindi, English and the native languages of the UT that are Dogri and Kashmiri were added as official languages.

It is nowhere mentioned in the bill that Urdu is being removed and Hindi is being added instead as an official language of the union territory. The bill sought to keep both the languages along with English, Kashmiri and Dogri in Jammu and Kashmir. The bill further green signalled the continued usage of English for administrative and legislative purposes in the region.

In fact, the commonly spoken language Kashmiri was recognised for the first time in 2020.

According to the reports, Hindi is the second most spoken language in J&K after Kashmiri, also known as Koshur. Dogri is the other widely spoken language and is used mostly in the Jammu region.

Earlier the day, she was had mocked the BJP government by speaking the language of Pulwama terrorist. Ahead of her Lok Sabha speech, she took to Twitter to make the Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibe.

Tagging the wrong handle to address the BJP, Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get the heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too.”

As reported, the ‘gaumutra’ jibe is used by Islamists and their apologists, including the Pulwama terrorist Ahmed Dhar who had said he killed the CRPF soldiers to kill those who ‘drink cow urine’, to spread hatred against Indians, especially Hindus.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

