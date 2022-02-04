On Thursday, February 3, TMC MP Mahua Moitra was seen creating a ruckus in the parliament by accusing the ruling BJP government of ‘altering history’. In her speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President, the Trinamool Congress leader said that the BJP government wants to ‘alter the history’, they fear the future and mistrust the present.

She termed the ruling government as ‘hateful forces’ and said that the mention of freedom fighters in the President’s address is nothing but a ‘lip service’. Moitra also spoke blatant lies and spread false information regarding the languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

Moitra claims Central govt ‘replaced’ Urdu with Hindi in Jammu and Kashmir’s official language

She alleged that the government had made attempts to remove Tipu Sultan from the history books whose springing tiger was insignia of Netaji’s Indian National Army (INA). Connecting the Urdu link to her page, she claimed that the government had removed Urdu and imposed Hindi as the first and official language of Jammu and Kashmir. “INA’s motto was three Urdu words – Etihaad, Etmad and Kurbani (Unity, Trust and sacrifice). This is the same Urdu language that this government is so delighted to replace with Hindi as the first and official language of Jammu and Kashmir,” she noted.

.@MahuaMoitra spreading propaganda in Parliament.



Urdu was NEVER replaced with Hindi. But Hindi, Dogri & English added as official language alongwith with Urdu which is already there.



The most active Politician on SM @OmarAbdullah will NOT correct Mrs. Moitra. pic.twitter.com/DHp3o614g1 — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) February 4, 2022

The false claims by Moitra went viral over the internet with netizens terming it as a ‘plethora of lies’ she has peddled against the government. Political commentator Sunanda Vashisht sharply criticised the TMC MP, especially for her ‘Urdu replaced with Hindi in Jammu and Kashmir official language’ comment.

Vashisht, who has her roots from Jammu and Kashmir slammed Moitra saying that Urdu was never their language and that it was imposed upon the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “Our languages are primarily Kashmiri, Dogri and many other languages and dialects. Urdu is not our language. Ask yourself why Urdu was imposed on us?”, she said.

And @MahuaMoitra, I invite you to read a few books and speak to few people from my state of J&K. Our languages are primarily Kashmiri, Dogri and many other languages and dialects. Urdu is not our language. Ask yourself why Urdu was imposed on us? — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) February 3, 2022

Further in the series of tweets, she added that the Hindi language has not replaced anything, rather the Kashmiri language was given recognition officially after 7 decades. “Urdu is not the mother tongue of anybody in J&K”, she reiterated.

‘Urdu was imposed on the people of Jammu and Kashmir, nobody in the state spoke Urdu’ says Kashmiri journalist

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul stated that Hindi was not being imposed on J&K but in fact Urdu was. In his tweets, he suggested the TMC MP learn the history of Jammu and Kashmir and some basics about Kashmiri and Dogri before making embarrassing claims in the Parliament. “Illiteracy is common among a section of Indian politicians. But such blatant confidence in spreading lies is a new one”, he tweeted.

Mahua Moitra should know that Urdu is not the language of Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmiri and Dogri are our languages and majority of people in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir speak Hindi. Hindi isn’t being imposed. Urdu was being imposed. No tears to save the Sharda Script? #Shame — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 3, 2022

Illiteracy is common among a section of Indian politicians. But such blatant confidence in spreading lies is a new one. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 3, 2022

Government in 2020 had declares Hindi, English, Urdu, Dogri and Kashmiri as the official languages in J&K, Moitra was lying in the Parliament

The Loksabha had introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill in 2020 to declare certain languages as official languages of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The bill declared Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English as the official languages to be used for the official purposes of the union territory. In reality, Urdu was never ‘replaced’ with Hindi, as Moitra claimed, but Hindi, English and the native languages of the UT that are Dogri and Kashmiri were added as official languages.

This is from Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 which was introduced in Lok Sabha on September 22, 2020. Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English are the official languages of Jammu & Kashmir. Where did Hindi replace Urdu as the first and official language of J&K? pic.twitter.com/bwKKfRjfS4 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 3, 2022

It is nowhere mentioned in the bill that Urdu is being removed and Hindi is being added instead as an official language of the union territory. The bill sought to keep both the languages along with English, Kashmiri and Dogri in Jammu and Kashmir. The bill further green signalled the continued usage of English for administrative and legislative purposes in the region.

In fact, the commonly spoken language Kashmiri was recognised for the first time in 2020.

According to the reports, Hindi is the second most spoken language in J&K after Kashmiri, also known as Koshur. Dogri is the other widely spoken language and is used mostly in the Jammu region.

Earlier the day, she was had mocked the BJP government by speaking the language of Pulwama terrorist. Ahead of her Lok Sabha speech, she took to Twitter to make the Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibe.

Tagging the wrong handle to address the BJP, Mahua Moitra tweeted, “Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get the heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too.”

Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address.



Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 3, 2022

As reported, the ‘gaumutra’ jibe is used by Islamists and their apologists, including the Pulwama terrorist Ahmed Dhar who had said he killed the CRPF soldiers to kill those who ‘drink cow urine’, to spread hatred against Indians, especially Hindus.