Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel subscribers cross 1 crore mark

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has now more than 10 million (1 crore) subscribers. As an active global leader who often uses social media platforms to express himself, this comes as yet another record-breaking achievement considering his massive following on other platforms like Facebook and Twitter as well. With this feat, Modi has become the most popular global leader to be subscribed on YouTube.

Narendra Modi’s Youtube Channel has crossed the 10 million mark on Tuesday

The Prime Minister often takes to social media to make announcements, express his thoughts, wish people and citizens and also connect with other world leaders. His social media success is also a testament to his evocative speech addresses, dapper style statements and a fitting persona that he carries to every function he graces. Apart from YouTube, PM Modi also holds the record of being the most followed Indian on Twitter with over 75.3 million followers. On Facebook, his account has 46.8 million followers while having followers on Instagram.

PM Modi now has the largest subscriber base among politicians across the world with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (36 Lakh subscribers), Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (30.7 lakh), White House Official account (19 lakh) and US President Joe Biden on the fifth position with 7 lakh followers. Among the Indian leaders, Narendra Modi’s Youtube following stands very tall against Rahul Gandhi with 5.24 lakh subscribers, Shashi Tharoor (4.39 lakh) and Asaduddin Owaisi (3.7 Lakh).