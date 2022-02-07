The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the Saharanpur District Magistrate for initiating action against Darul-Uloom Deoband for issuing fatwas and making misleading statements on issues of child rights. The action came after a complaint was registered against the Islamic seminary about their questionable views on matters pertaining to children and their education in January.

In a notice issued to the District Magistrate of Saharanpur in UP, NCPCR has found that Darul Uloom Deoband has been issuing illegal and misleading fatwas, which are published on its website. The Saharanpur DM has been ordered to examine the website of Darul-Uloom Deoband and remove the content which contradicts the provisions of the law.

Earlier in a complaint filed against the Islamic seminary, it was alleged that unreasonable fatwas were published on Darul’s website pertaining to adopting a child, education in madrasas, school syllabi, etc.

Saharanpur DM directs Darul Uloom Deoband to shut down the website until probe ends into unlawful fatwas.



Taking cognizance of this complaint the Child rights body has cited a similar example stating, “In one of the fatwas (969/969/M=09/1436, Darul Uloom Deoband states that adopting a child is not unlawful but merely by adopting a child, the ruling of the real child shall not be applicable on him rather it shall be necessary to observe Shariah Purdah from him after he is mature. The adopted child shall get no share in the property and that the child shall not be an heir in any case,” In this case, the NCPCR has pointed out how this provision contradicts both the Hague Convention on Adoption and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Similar fatwas pointed out by the complainant concerning school book syllabus, college uniform, education of children in “un-Islamic atmosphere”, corporal punishment, etc, have been addressed by NCPCR in its order. Pointing out the dichotomy between personal fatwas and laws of the land, the NCPCR letter reads, “After examining the response to the queries, it is observed that the rights of children are blatantly disregarded. For instance, in one of the replies, it is said that teachers beating children is allowed however, corporal punishment in schools is prohibited under the RTE Act, 2009,”

The Child rights body plans to initiate action against Darul Uloom Deoband for violating provisions of the Constitution of India, Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and Right to Education Act, 2009. A report has been sought by the NCPCR from the Saharanpur DM in ten days. It is not for the first time that the bizarre content on Darul’s website has mired controversy. Earlier, The Deobandi school had audaciously answered questions concerning the legitimacy of female rights in Islam, a compilation of which can be read here.