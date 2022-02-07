Ahead of the upcoming elections in 5 key Indian States of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, non-resident Indians (NRIs) have come out in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Activist Gaurav Patwardhan took to Twitter to share visuals of one such car rally in Silicon Valley in the United States. Several cars were decorated with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They also carried BJP flags and Indian tricolour.

Another video of a mega rally in the Bay area of the United States was shared by Twitter handle ‘NRIs4Bharat’. The Twitter account informed that the rally was particularly in support of BJP for UP Assembly elections.

Earlier in November 2018, the ardent Indian-American supporters, popularly known as the U.S. chapter of the overseas friends of the BJP, lobbied for the BJP by campaigning over phone calls and through social media to get Modi re-elected in 2019.

Elections set to commence from February 10

On January 8 this year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Vidhan Sabha elections in 5 States, namely, Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While briefing the media, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra informed that the elections in the poll-bound States will commence from February 10, 2022, to March 7, 2022.

Elections in the State of Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in 7 phases, followed by Manipur with 2 phases. Elections in Goa, Uttarkhand and Punjab will be conducted in a single phase. The votes will be counted on March 10, 2022.