Safdar Nagori, one of the 38 convicts who was awarded death sentence along with 11 others who got life imprisonment in the 2008 serial bomb blasts case of Ahmedabad, was heard saying that the Indian Constitution has no value for him and he only believed in Quran. India TV quoted jail officials in a report who heard him saying that Constitution is worthless for him.

A resident of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, 54-years-old Nagori was associated with the banned Islamic terrorist organization Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). He was the main conspirator of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. He is currently lodged in Central Jail, Bhopal and had attended the hearing held in the special court in Ahmedabad via video conferencing. 56 people had died in the bomb blasts executed by him and his associates.

‘Quran’s verdict is above all’

Dinesh Nargave, Superintendent, Bhopal Central Jail, said soon after Nagori was sentenced to death, he said, “The Indian Constitution does not matter to me. The only thing that matters is the judgement of the Quran. It is at the top.” Nagori was General Secretary of SIMI. He was accused of arranging the explosives used in the serial blasts. He also raised funds for the other illegal activities of SIMI. His father was an assistant sub-inspector in the crime branch of Madhya Pradesh Police.

Expert in brainwashing

According to officials, Nagori is an expert in brainwashing people. So much so he was able to convince a guard at Bhopal Central Jail to convert to Islam. The guard was removed from duty after the superintendent came to know about the incident. According to the superintendent, whoever was placed on duty at his cell, tried to lure them into converting to Islam. He used to tell them, “Everyone is equal in Islam. Hindu religion does not support equality. Convert to Islam, and you will be treated as equal.” Another unusual thing that the officials noticed was that one of the SIMI terrorists stayed up all night. All of them wake up at around 5 AM to 6 AM. They spend most of the time reading literature written by anti-India authors.

Accused in 100 criminal cases

As per the reports, Nagori has been accused in around 100 criminal cases. The first criminal case was filed against him in 1997 at Mahakal Police Station, Ujjain. On March 26. 2008, he was arrested from a flat in Indore. Since his 2008 arrest, Nagori has been lodged in jail.

Ahmedabad Serial Bomb Blast case

On February 18, 2022, a special court in Ahmedabad announced a death sentence for 38 out of 49 convicts in the 2008 serial blast case. The remaining 11 have been sentenced to life imprisonment until death. Earlier on February 8 2022, the court had convicted 49 out of 77 accused in the case. The serial bomb blasts that took place in Ahmedabad on July 26 2008, had caused 56 deaths, and 243 innocent citizens were injured in the blasts.