The civil aviation authority of Russia has banned all British flights from entering Russia and closed its airspace in response to the British government’s decision to ban Russian Aeroflot flights.

According to the reports, Rosaviatsiya – Russia’s civil aviation authority said that they have banned all flights originating from the United Kingdom and transit flights from landing on Russian soil from Friday. In addition, Russia has also closed its airspace for British flights.

Russia’s civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said, “This measure was taken in accordance with the provisions of the Intergovernmental Air Services Agreement between Russia and the UK as a response to unfriendly decisions by the UK aviation authorities regarding the restriction on regular flights of aircraft owned, leased or operated by a person associated with Russia or registered in Russia.”

The measure was taken in response to the UK’s decision to ban Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced a set of sanctions on Russia.

British Airways currently operates three flights per week between London and Moscow.

On Thursday, Ukraine had closed its airspace after Russian forces had launched a “special military operation” on its western neighbour.

Russia reaches outskirts of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

Meanwhile, Russian forces enter deep inside Ukraine. According to Ukrainian Army, Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Kyiv.

On Friday, Ukraine President Zelensky claimed that the Russian troops were targeting civilians and carried out rocket attacks in the besieged capital. The Ukrainian Army said Russian forces are approaching Kyiv from northeast and east.

Invading Russian forces press deep into Ukraine.



Russian forces have reached the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukraine President Zelensky says invading troops are targeting civilians and explosions can be heard in the besieged capital



For latest on the invasion: https://t.co/EmSWiHqNd0 pic.twitter.com/gw2ALPLqXf — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 25, 2022

Earlier in the day, loud blasts were heard in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv as Russia continued to carry out missile strikes and air raids on several cities in Ukraine.