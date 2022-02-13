Sonam Kapoor’s husband buys cheap goods from eBay, gets caught by a shipping company for doctored invoices

International shipping company MyUS outed actor Sonam Kapoor’s husband, Anand Ahuja, for using doctored invoices in what appears to be a bid to avoid paying taxes and custom duty. In a series of tweets in reply to Ahuja’s complaint on Twitter, MyUS mentioned the problem was not with their services but with the documents Sonam’s husband had provided.

Anand Ahuja, on January 27, had tweeted and questioned if anyone had contacts in MyUS as his shipment was delayed. He wrote, “Does anyone know someone at MyUS – I have had HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning.”

Initially, the company had replied to Ahuja and said they had limited resources on Social Media accounts and advised Ahuja to contact via email or chat. Ahuja called the company a scam and said, “Have been trying to resolve with email CS for 7+ days and spent 2hrs with chat CS yesterday before this tweet. They are unable to resolve- offering unfair, ones sided & even fraudulent solutions. Your company’s new “policies” are malicious and a SCAM.”

Sonam Kapoor had also quoted Ahuja and wrote, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

The Bombay Times then picked up the story and published an article on Sonam and Anand’s ordeal. However, after the article was published, MyUS, too, took to Twitter to clear the air.

MyUS wrote, “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay, which would result in him paying fewer duties and taxes.” Notably, they also tagged Sonam Kapoor and Economic Times in the tweet as Economic Times had published a story about how My US was allegedly causing trouble to the couple.

The shipping company added that the invoices attached had up to 90% less value mentioned compared to what he had paid for the goods. It said, “The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance.”

It added, “Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them.”

After the tweets by MyUS went viral, Ahuja took to Twitter again to allege that MyUS refused to validate the PDF receipts and bank statements and accused them of trying to overcharge him and hold his goods for long.

He then said that he has moved all his items and closed his account.

Sonam Kapoor supports hijab

Actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor is making headlines these days for supporting Muslim women’s “right” to wear hijab. However, her post in favour of the hijab has angered the Sikh community. In a story on Instagram, she had questioned if Sikh turban can be a choice, why can’t hijab be a choice.

Now-deleted Instagram story by Sonam Kapoor.

Interestingly, in 2013, Sonam Kapoor had questioned the idea about banning item numbers in movies and claimed women could not run around 24×7 in a burqa. She had said, “If you see our Ajanta Ellora Caves, you will understand that we are the land of Kamasutra. We can’t cover ourselves from head to toe. We can’t run around in burkha; that’s not our culture. It’s unfortunate when people say you can’t wear skirts or do item numbers or a girl can’t dress in a certain way. Are we going back to the dark ages?”

Sonam Kapoor has a history of creating controversies

Sonam Kapoor has a long history of creating controversies. In November 2021, she came out in support of a controversial NCERT document that promoted gender identity ideology. In 2019, she plagiarised the ‘Humans of Hindutva’ propaganda post and made the airstrike targeting terror camps about Hindutva.