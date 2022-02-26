A striking incident of rape and assault of a girl has been reported from the Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh. According to media reports, a youth named Mohammad Zaid has been arrested on a complaint of the victim for abducting her and then raping her. The victim is the daughter of a priest in the Gebi Hanuman Mandir in Ujjain. However, according to the police, while the accused had attempted to rape the girl, he was not successful.

The incident allegedly occurred on February 21, as the woman was on her way to a coaching class. As she was leaving her residence, the accused, Mohammad Zaid, approached her in the street and began pressuring her to marry him. When she resisted, he attempted to rape her and threatened her not to tell anybody about it, according to the police.

Talking to OpIndia, the investigating officer from the Jiwajiganj Police Station told that the FIR has been registered and the accused had been arrested. The officer said that the girl was being followed by the accused for a long time. There was a case registered against him in 2019 also.

“There was a case registered against Mohammad Zaid in 2019 for similar reasons when he followed the girl and intimidated her. He was arrested and then released after some time. After that, he was not here. But recently, the girl says that he started disturbing her again and pressurized her for marriage,” the officer said.

She added, “On 21 February, while she was on her way to coaching, the accused tried to rape her and when she shouted, people gathered and caught him. After that, they brought him to the Police Station where we arrested him and registered a case.”

Explaining further, the officer stated that cases have been registered under sections 586, 576, and 506 of the IPC and the investigation is under process. The accused was presented in a judicial court and has been sent to jail by the court.

Different version of the case reported by Media

Many media reports have presented a different version of the case in the public domain. As several reports claim, Zaid was arrested recently on the complaint of the same girl and was released after some time. After his release, he abducted the girl in revenge and then raped her after taking her to a hotel. Also, he filmed the whole incident and started blackmailing her to make that video viral.

According to the girl, after that, the accused arrived at her residence on Monday and began pressuring her into forceful marriage. Hearing the disturbance, the girl’s family members arrived and beat up the accused before handing him over to the police. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Hindu leaders went to the police station, where the police lodged a complaint based on the victim girl’s account. As per some Hindu leaders of the area, the case has an angle of Love Jihad.

Mohammad Zaid reportedly belonged to Mumbai and was in Ujjain working as a marketing associate.

Mohammad Zaid kept following the girl

OpIndia has learned that the accused, Mohammad Zaid, has been stalking the girl for quite some time. He has been approaching the girl since 2019. Following that, a case was filed against him, and he was arrested. After his release, he was not seen in the city. But he’s been following the girl again for a few months now.

He has also followed her to her college in Ujjain. The girl is a student of Future Vision College in Ujjain. The girl did not tell anyone because she was terrified of him. On Monday, however, he confronted her and forced her to marry him. After which people gathered and he was caught.

OpIndia further tried to speak to the SHO of the Jiwajiganj Police Station and get a copy of the FIR but all the efforts proved futile.