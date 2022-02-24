Thursday, February 24, 2022
Ukraine President Zelenskyy offers weapons to civilians, says anyone can take arms and defend the country

In another tweet, Zelenskyy stated that his government will lift sanctions against any citizens who take up arms in defence of the country as part of the terrestrial defense.

OpIndia Staff
Zelenskyy asks Ukrainian civilians to take up arms
Zelenskyy (L) and Putin (R)
As Russian airstrikes and artillery bombardment overwhelms Ukrainian military installations, Ukraine President Volodymir Zelenskyy has asked civilians to take up arms to defend the country. In a tweet, Zelenskyy has said that they will provide weapons to anyone who wants to fight and has asked people to be ready to support Ukraine in city squares.

In another tweet, Zelenskyy stated that his government will lift sanctions against any citizens who take up arms in defence of the country as part of the territorial defense.

Earlier, Ukraine has announced the severance of all ties with Russia. Almost all major cities of Ukraine are now under massive Russian attack. However, Russia has stated that they are using precision weapons to target only military installations and they will not harm citizens.

Before Russia invaded, President Putin had asked Ukrainian soldiers to lay down weapons and go home to their families.

