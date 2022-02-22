In the Kabulpura region of the Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, a young man Sharik was shot to death over an election argument. As per police, the murder was perpetrated when a political argument became a bit too hot. The perpetrator is absconding till now and the dead body has been sent for autopsy. The incident reportedly occurred on the night of February 19.

Sharik, a resident of Ramzanpur village in Badaun’s Kadar Chowk district, worked as a dish technician. He used to go for a walk after supper each day. As per reports, he went out for a walk on Saturday night as well. The accused, Khalid Siddiqui, runs a grocery store at a busy junction in the Kabulpura area. Sharik and other onlookers sat at the same shop and began speculating on the outcome of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Sharik predicted that the BJP will win the state, whereas Khalid backed the SP. On this subject, they both had a disagreement, which eventually escalated into a brawl.

When the situation escalated, local residents began intervening in the fight between Khalid Siddiqui and Sharik, but the situation had already spiraled out of hand. Khalid pulled out his gun and shot Sharik in the midst of the scuffle.

Soon after the incident, the accused Khalid Siddiqui escaped. Sharik was taken to the adjacent district hospital, but he was referred to Bareilly from there. Sharik died on the way to Bareilly.

The UP Police is currently on the lookout for Khalid. “A young guy was shot and murdered in an argument in the Kabulpura neighborhood. A case has been filed against the accused, and he is now being searched” said CO City Alok Mishra. After receiving the information regarding the murder, SP Dehat Siddharth Verma and SP City Praveen Singh Chauhan arrived at the spot and questioned eyewitnesses.