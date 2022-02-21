The trailer for Zee Studios’ upcoming film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been released on Monday. The riveting movie, written and directed by National Award-winning director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, recounts the plight of Kashmiri Pandit refugees following their exodus from the valley in 1990. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 11th, 2022.

The makers used the official Twitter account to reveal the trailer for the much-anticipated film. “32 years later, the emotions & the pain remain the same. Witness the brutally honest story of the Kashmir Genocide,” the film crew wrote while posting a link to the film’s official trailer, which was released on YouTube.

32 years later, the emotions & the pain remain the same. Witness the brutally honest story of the Kashmir Genocide. #TheKashmirFilesTrailer #TheKashmirFiles releasing on 11th March 2022 ONLY IN THEATRES.#RightToJusticehttps://t.co/qYN6LWlXon pic.twitter.com/sWJQIPk9go — TheKashmirFiles (@KashmirFiles) February 21, 2022

Writer-director Vivek Agnihotri also Tweeted, “India is at war. But nobody is telling you. Not anymore. Pl watch the trailer of the most Brutally Honest story of Kashmir Genocide. Pl share ONLY if you like it”, while sharing the trailer of his forthcoming movie.

India is at war.

But nobody is telling you.

Not anymore.

Pl watch the trailer of the most Brutally Honest story of Kashmir Genocide.

Pl share ONLY if you like it. #TheKashmirFiles #RightToJustice

https://t.co/xBpSNZVTnh — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 21, 2022

The three-minute-and-thirty-second trailer takes viewers through the lesser-known storey of Kashmiri Hindus escaping the union territory in the early 1990s as a result of the Kashmir insurgency. It also uncovers the gruesome bloodshed that occurred during the exodus, as well as the plight of the Hindus who were forced to flee their homeland.

The power-packed trailer of the forthcoming movie opens with protests against releasing Kashmir from the shackles that have enslaved it since the torture of the Kashmiri Pandits. Actor Chinmay Mandlekar, in the beginning, claims that he has murdered roughly 25 people and that he will not stop even if it means killing his own brother or mother.

As the trailer progresses, viewers will see political unrest in the territory as a result of the exodus and the deaths of Kashmiri Hindus who refuse to leave their homes and motherland.

Essentially, the trailer for the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ conjures a range of emotions, offering viewers a feeling of the fear, befuddlement, and sheer panic that gripped Kashmir at the time.

Users flooded the internet with favourable responses as soon as the movie’s “Gut-wrenching and brutally honest” trailer was released on social media.

Got tears in my eyes after watching the trailer of #TheKashmirFiles .. Absolutely GUT WRENCHING & Brutally Honest.. This film must be watched by every Indian.. @vivekagnihotri https://t.co/tVu86h5Iuv — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 21, 2022

Just saw this bone-chilling trailer of ‘The Kashmir Files’, made by @vivekagnihotri ji. You should not miss this for anything.https://t.co/SOnaU25vGB — Rahul Kaushik (@kaushkrahul) February 21, 2022

.@vivekagnihotri’s The Kashmir Files looks promising with Pallavi Joshi & @DarshanKumaar’s powerful performance in the TRAILER. Can’t wait to watch if India has finally found the courage to unmask the culprits of the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus entirely.https://t.co/NFIwOn4yD1 — Aarti Tikoo (@AartiTikoo) February 21, 2022

What a powerful trailer. I am gonna watch this movie by @vivekagnihotri for sure. https://t.co/607d2F5Maf — Sai Deepak J (@jsaideepak) February 21, 2022

Leave everything and watch the trailer of The Kashmir Files. High time we had such honest films. Hope it tops the charts!@vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher 🇮🇳🇮🇳https://t.co/Ogni846pH1 — Prāchyam (@prachyam7) February 21, 2022

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri deactivates Twitter account after receiving death threats for his upcoming movie ‘The Kashmir Files’

It may be recalled that recently, the filmmaker had deactivated his Twitter account after he was shadow-banned by Twitter and received death threats and vulgar calls to stop the release of his upcoming movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’.

He had penned an open letter explaining the ordeal he has gone through since he started the campaign #TheKashmirFiles on the microblogging site to promote his upcoming movie. He explained how he and his family are being continuously hounded by what seems to be “Pakistani and Chinese bots” for making an “honest film on the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters.”

‘The Kashmir Files,’ written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is based on video interviews with first-generation victims of the Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community.

The movie reportedly takes the audiences back to the year 1989 when an unprecedented insurgency began in Kashmir and a vast majority of Hindus were forced to leave the valley. According to the reports, approximately 100,000 of an estimated Kashmiri Pandit population of 140,000 left the valley between February and March 1990. More of them left in the following years so that, by 2011, only around 3,000 families remained in the valley.

‘The Kashmir Files’ stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar among the prime cast.