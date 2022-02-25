Friday, February 25, 2022
Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin ready to send a delegation to Minsk for dialogue with Kyiv

According to reports, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that a Russian diplomatic delegation, including Foreign Ministry, Defence and Administration officials, could be sent to Minsk for talks with Ukraine.

OpIndia Staff
Vladimir Putin(Image Source: CNN)
In a major development, the Kremlin on Friday said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to send a delegation to Minsk to hold discussions with Ukraine as Russian forces approach Kyiv on the second day of Moscow’s invasion.

According to reports, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that a Russian diplomatic delegation, including Foreign Ministry, Defence and Administration officials, could be sent to Minsk for talks with Ukraine. The development came after the Russian President turned down Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s offer for talks, demanding that Kyiv ‘surrender’ first. 

As per claims made by the Russian military, their forces have seized a strategic airport located outside the Ukrainian capital, asserting that Kyiv has been cut off from the west. The Gostomel (Hostomel) Airport was reportedly the site of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had earlier in the day that Russia would be willing to undertake negotiations through diplomatic channels if Ukraine’s army agrees to surrender. “We suggested talking about security guarantee last December with Zelenskyy. We want to have joint talks and make joint efforts to look forward to a joint security guarantee. He is well aware of the facts involving Ukraine, and should not pass on the blame at Russia,” Lavrov said.

Russia launches ‘military operations’ against Ukraine, Zelensky says 137 killed in the Russian offence

A day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion in Ukraine, the President of the Eastern European country, Volodymyr Zelensky, informed on Friday (February 25) that a total of 137 people (including civilians) were killed in Russian military strikes.

On Thursday (February 24), Russian President Vladimir Putin announced limited military operations against Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the special operation to be conducted in East Ukraine.

Putin had added explicitly that Moscow did not plan on occupying Ukraine. He said the military action he announced would seek to “demilitarise” and “denazify” Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s border guard agency, the Russian military entered the country from neighbouring Belarus. The Russian forces crossed Belarus to enter Ukraine from the North, said Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. The Northern border forces in Ukraine have come under attack by Russian troops.

