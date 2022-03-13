Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film, The Kashmir Files, which is running to packed cinema houses in the country, has got another shot in the arm. Gujarat has decided to make the film tax-free in the state, and no state GST will be charged on the film. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister’s office via a tweet on Sunday.

The Kashmir Files filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri thanked Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for making the film tax free in the state so that more and more people can watch the film based on Kashmiri Hindu genocide in the valley by Islamic terrorists backed by Pakistan.

With the state waiving off its share of the tax, the price for tickets should come down by 9% in the state. The total GST on entertainment is 18%, with the other 9% by Center Government.

Earlier, the state of Haryana had announced tax-free status for the film, and now Gujarat has joined them. Media reports suggest Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, too, have made the film tax-free, but there has been no confirmation of the same yet.

The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles, opened in cinemas on the 11th of March.

While the film released in very few screens initially amid allegations of poor promotion from the producers Zee Studio, it has surprised everyone on box office. The overwhelming demand for tickets and houseful shows has forced cinema halls to increase the number of screens for the movie across the country.

The Kashmir Files is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in 1990, and the subsequent exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir due to Pakistan backed Islamic extremism. Due to the sensitive nature of the subject, the film faced a lot of challenges prior to its release, including challenges in the Court.

There have been demands from netizens to make the film tax-free in more states across India. With the film getting a great response from everyone, we are likely to see more states joining Haryana and Gujarat in giving tax-free status to the film.