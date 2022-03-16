A rape accused was killed on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday night when he attempted to escape from custody by attacking the police personnel.

According to the reports, the rape accused Biki Ali, who is in his early 20s, was shot at when he tried to snatch a pistol from a police personnel and flee from custody. The incident occurred when the police team had accompanied him for crime scene reconstruction.

Two police officials were also injured in the incident, both of whom are undergoing treatment. One of them is Twinkle Goswami, the in-charge of Panbazar women police station in Guwahati. The officer has sustained minor injuries in her leg and hand is admitted to the hospital, whose condition is stable.

Reportedly, Biki Ali had snatched the service revolver from Twinkle Goswami, and had fired two rounds towards the police using it. In retaliation, the cops had returned fire, which killed the rape accused.

Guwahati Medical College Hospital superintendent Abhijit Sarma said the deceased rape accused had sustained four injury marks – one in the chest and three in the back. “He was brought to our hospital after 1 AM, where he was declared brought dead. Details of gunshot wounds will be available after post-mortem,” the doctor said.

Biki Ali and four other youths – Faizur Ali, Puna Ali, Pinku Ali, and Raja Ali – were accused of gang rape of a minor girl in Assam. Biki was nabbed from Dampur hills on the outskirts of Guwahati where he was hiding. The other four accused are still absconding.

A class ten minor girl was gangraped by Biki Ali and his friends. She allegedly had a relationship with Biki. On February 16, Biki Ali took her to his home along with a friend and both of them had raped her together. They had also recorded the act and threatened to upload the images and the videos on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

While the 16-year-old girl kept quiet due to this threat, it emboldened Biki Ali to commit the crime again. Three days later, he blackmailed her into accompanying him to an Oyo hotel, threatening that the visuals would be made viral if she disagreed. Biki Ali was joined by four other friends named Faizur Ali, Puna Ali, Pinku Ali, and Raja Ali in the hotel room.

They gang-raped the girl together and again made the video of the same. This time, they also uploaded the videos on social media. Following the act, all the accused had escaped.

The police booked all the five accused under section 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and section 67(B) of the Information Technology Act.