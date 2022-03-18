Actor Chinmay Mandlekar said that the dialogues he has delivered while playing the role of Farukh Malik Bitta in the film The Kashmir Files are an integral part of the film and muting those dialogues while exhibiting the film in the theatres is wrong. The actor has said this during a recent talk with the channel News 18 Lokmat.

According to reports, clashes erupted between audience and the manager of a theatre in Bhiwandi over the issue of muting some dialogues delivered by actor Chinmay Mandlekar who played the character of Bitta Karate.

Responding to the controversy, Chinmay Mandlekar said, “I heard that certain dialogues of Bitta were being muted in some theatres. This is very wrong. Bitta’s dialogues are an integral part of the film. It is a character in the film. I have tried to do full justice to that role. So I don’t think any of my dialogues in this film would have hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

Director Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been creating a buzz across the country for the past few days. While the film is setting new records at the box office, on the other hand, politics seems to be heating up well over the film. The film is based on the storyline of the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandits in the year 1990. Actor Chinmay Mandlekar has played the role of Farrukh Malik Bitta in the film. Chinmay Mandlekar, who brought the role of Bitta to life, recently gave an interview to news18 Lokmat channel.

How did Chinmay Mandlekar get this role?

Chinmay Mandlekar also informed about how did he get the role in this film. He said, “I have worked very hard for this film. I have played Bitta’s role with a lot of hard work. My name was suggested by Pallavi Joshi for the role of Bitta. Pallavi and I had worked together in a Marathi serial. She knows me very well. But like a normal artist, I too reached this role only after going through the steps of the screen test, audition. Some of the dialogues for this role were given to me to read. It was only after hearing all this that my name was fixed for Bitta. After that, writer-director Vivek Agnihotri also provided a lot of literature to develop the character of Bitta.”

Chinmay Mandlekar has played the role of a Kashmiri Islamic terrorist in the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Image Source: www.news18.com

About the response to the film

Chinmay Mandlekar also talked about the overwhelming response received by the film. He said, “I am very happy with the response to this film. I think it’s the result of the hard work we’ve all put in. I didn’t think this film would get such a response. The film is currently pulling a huge crowd into the theatres.”

About the preparations for the role

Chinmay Mandlekar also explained how did he prepare for the role. He said, “I was yet to get a role like Bitta in my career so far. So I had to prepare a lot to play this role of a Kashmiri Islamic terrorist. I watched some videos for this. I also got some old videos of Bitta. I watched it over and over again. Apart from this, I was also reading many documents in this regard. That’s why I was able to do justice to this role.”

Chinmay Madlekar is a well-known Marathi actor, screenwriter, and director. He is an NSD graduate and has acted in many films and plays. He is critically acclaimed for playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in films Farzand, Fatte Shikst, and Pawankhind. All three films are from the eight-film series by director Digpal Lanjekar based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This series is called ‘Shivraj Ashtak’.

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has been declared tax-free by many state governments like Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar and Uttarakhand. The film depicts the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus by Islamic terrorists that happened in the 1990s and their subsequent exodus. The film is released on 11th March 2022 and within a week it has become a massive hit on the box office.