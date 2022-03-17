An incident that had occurred while shooting the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ has now come into the discussions on social media. According to the posts by Twitter users, actor Chinmay Mandlekar who has played the role of an Islamic terrorist in the film was opposed by the people of Dehradun when he was shouting anti-India slogans for shooting a scene from the film in the city. The people made the whole crew to stop the shooting due to the slogans. The shooting was restored only after the people were assured that this is not an anti-India film.

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has confirmed this hearsay to be true by sharing an image regarding this incident from his Twitter handle. He has written, “True story. The Kashmir files.” Attached with this caption is an image from the Instagram handle called Hindu Secrets. In this image, it is written that “Remember the starting scene of The Kashmir Files where Farooq Ahmed Bitta was shouting anti-Indian alogans! Shooting of that scene was done in Dehradun. Role of Bitta was done by Chinmay Mandlekar and the role of terrorists who were standing near him were the local people of Dehradun.”

The image further reads, “Locals happily participated in shooting scene but they soon forced the film makers to stop the shooting when they heard the anti-Indian slogans in the script! Filmmakers had to convince local people that this movie is not anti-Indian. Also Chinmay Mandlekar showed his previous Marathi movies to local people in which he played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!”

It is mentioned in the image that, “Finally locals allowed them to do shooting with the strict condition that filmmakers and especially Chinmay Mandlekar should shout the slogan Bharat Mata ki Jai once the shooting scene is over!”

Chinmay Madlekar is a well-known Marathi actor, screen-writer and director. He is an NSD graduate and has acted in many films and plays. He is critically acclaimed for playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in films Farzand, Fatte Shikst and Pawankhind. All the three films are from the eight-film series by director Digpal Lanjekar based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

‘The Kashmir Files’, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, has been declared tax-free by many state governments like Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, Bihar and Uttarakhand. The film depicts the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus by Islamic terrorists that happened in the 1990s and their subsequent exodus. The film is released on 11th March 2022 and within less than a week it has become a massive hit on the box office.