In the state of Chhattisgarh, 1250 persons have returned to Sanatan Dharma. This occurred at the Vishwa Kalyan Mahayagya held in Katangpali village in Mahasamund district of Chattisgarh on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Arya Pratinidhi Samaj arranged the Mahayagya. BJP State Secretary Prabal Pratap Singh Judev spearheaded the charge to bring people to their roots by washing the feet of those who returned to the Sanatan Dharma with Gangajal.

Judev said that the Ghar Wapsi campaign will continue indefinitely until every person who has been a victim of conversion returns to Sanatan Dharma. He also urged the audience to speak out against Hindus being pushed to convert. Swami Dev Nand, Acharya Anshudev Arya, Rajendra Bhai Saheb, Nandkumar Sai, Pandit Rishiraj Arya, Pandit Pankaj Bharadwaj, Ramchandra Agarwal, and others were among those who participated in the event.

छत्तीसगढ़ के कटांगपाली गाँव भाजपा के प्रदेश मंत्री प्रबल प्रताप सिंह जूदेव ने 1250 लोगों का गंगाजल से पाँव पखारकर ईसाई धर्म से सनातन धर्म में घर वापसी करवाई। कहा- जब तक आखिरी धर्मांतरित व्यक्ति पुनः सनातन संस्कृति से नहीं जुड़ता, निरंतर घरवापसी कार्यक्रम चलते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/lFKV2LLnWv — rachna jha (@rachnajha23) March 23, 2022

It’s worth noting that at Khuntapani of Pathalgaon, Chhattisgarh, 1200 individuals from 400 households had already switched to Hinduism. While participating in the program, Prabal Pratap Singh stated that safeguarding Hindutva is the only resolution he has for his life. Most of the families that switched to Hinduism were from Basna Saraipali, he said. Families who converted to Hinduism said their forefathers converted to Christianity roughly three generations ago. They were quite impoverished at the time and had converted to Christianity after receiving some financial assistance from the missionaries as well as the enticement of receiving assistance in the treatment of ailments.

In a recent interview with OpIndia, Prabal Pratap Singh Judev stated, “I am carrying forward this work since the death of my father. In states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, we have got more than 10 thousand people coming back to Sanatan Dharma through such programs. Due to the Corona epidemic, this campaign of ours was stopped for about two years. Now again we are speeding it up. This is holy work, country-building work. It was started by my father and I am very proud to be associated with it.”

Prabal Pratap Singh Judev spoke to OpIndia

Prabal Pratap Singh Judev is the son of Dilip Singh Judev, a former minister in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Dilip Singh Judev had launched a campaign to reintroduce tribals to their original religion after they were converted by Christian missionaries. Following his father’s death in August 2013, his son Prabal Pratap Singh Judev has carried on the family tradition.

On conversion and Christian missionaries from Chhattisgarh’s rural villages, Prabal Judev stated, “Conversion is taking place in the state, especially in the tribal areas for years. Despite opposition, the Christian missionaries did not improve. They are converting gullible poor people by luring them, making deals in the name of service, insulting our Hindu gods and goddesses. They are being brainwashed. How long will all this last? Sometimes anger will come to the fore. People will do something to save their age-old culture and heritage. This is the reason why there is constant opposition towards the missionaries now.”

Prabal Judev explained two significant causes for the rise in conversion cases in Chhattisgarh. The first is the coronavirus epidemic, and the second is the presence of Congress in the state. “Taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, missionaries have converted people on a large scale. The Congress government was also helping them. Wherever there is a Congress, for example in Punjab, you see how many Sikhs have been converted, such activities increase. They are running it like an industry for which the funds are coming from Italy.” He further added, “Their policy is clear. Promote appeasement. Let the conversion happen. Convert converts into vote bank and rule. This is the reason for the misery of the Hindus in the entire country wherever Congress-ruled,” he said.

